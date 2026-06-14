Govind Namdev claims Kala Hiran makers misled him, says he would never do anything against Salman Khan: ‘I was shaken’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's legal team recently sent a notice to the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, demanding an immediate halt to the film's development and promotional activities on the grounds that it allegedly draws inspiration from Salman's blackbuck hunting case. Now, veteran actor Govind Namdev, who is part of the project, has claimed that the story narrated to him was completely different from what was eventually shot and showcased in the trailer. He further stated that he would never knowingly be involved in anything that could harm Salman, whom he considers a close friend. Govind Namdev calls Salman Khan friend, says he was misled by Kala Hiran makers about film targeting superstar.

Govind Namdev says he has been cheated by Kala Hiran makers Speaking to Amar Ujala, Govind said, "As soon as I watched the trailer, I was shaken to the core. I instantly understood that the project is completely different from what I was shot for. We were never told that a character resembling Salman Khan would be created and misrepresented in this manner in the film. The moment I saw the trailer, I felt like I had been kept in the dark and used. There is a world of difference between what I was told and what has actually been made."

Govind said that he shares a long-standing association with Salman and considers him a friend, making it impossible for him to intentionally do anything that could harm or go against him. He stated that had he known from the outset how the film would eventually be presented, he would have refused the project immediately.

He added, "I was told that we were making a film named Sambhal. At that time, I had absolutely no idea that the story would later take a completely different direction. I was informed that there was only a long courtroom scene and that was all I had to do. It was also mentioned that nothing new was being added from our end. We were only supposed to show the audience what had happened in court. I felt that if only the things recorded on file were being shown, then there was nothing wrong with it, which is why I said yes."

Govind further said that he could never regard the Bishnoi gang as an ideal or support such an ideology. He explained that when he agreed to be part of the project, he believed he was only required to perform the courtroom portions of the film. However, developments since then have left him feeling "uncomfortable".

The actor also revealed that a significant portion of his shoot was still pending, including scenes set in a village that were meant to depict the villagers' affection for deer, the care they provide for them, and the emotional bond associated with the animals. According to him, that entire segment of the story was yet to be filmed. He added that, now that he feels he has been misled, he no longer sees any reason to remain associated with the project.

His remarks come shortly after Salman Khan's legal representatives issued a notice to the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, alleging that the film is based on the actor's long-running blackbuck poaching case. The notice reportedly sought an immediate suspension of the film's release plans and called for all promotional material, including posters and marketing assets, to be withdrawn. It also warned of possible legal action if the demands were ignored.

All about Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy Kala Hiran is directed by Bharat S Shrinate and produced by Amit Jani under Firefox Media Private Limited. The makers recently unveiled the film's first-look poster, while the teaser is scheduled to be released on June 20.

Speaking to India Today, Amit Jani defended the project and described Salman's legal notice as "unnecessary". He said, "This is not a Salman Khan biopic. The film is based on a larger story involving the Bishnoi community, their struggle, and their deep connection with wildlife. We have tried to bring that story to the screen. I have not shown Salman Khan in a negative light, nor have I glorified Lawrence Bishnoi. The film presents what is already available in the public domain and highlights the beliefs and history of the Bishnoi community."