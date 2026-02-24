Shah Rukh Khan works non-stop despite serious health issues, reveals Govind Namdev: 'Reedh ki haddi ki problem hai'

Veteran actor Govind Namdev has heaped praise on superstar Shah Rukh Khan, recalling the latter’s relentless work ethic despite ongoing health challenges. In a recent interview, Namdev reflected on his experience of working with Shah Rukh in the 2000 film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and said he was left astonished by the actor’s unmatched dedication. Govind Namdev praises Shah Rukh Khan's work ethic despite health challenges, recalling their collaboration in Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.

Govind reveals Shah Rukh's health issues Speaking about Shah Rukh’s routine, Namdev told The Lallantop, “Ek hi hai banda jo 24 ghante kaam karta hai, sona bhi 3-4 ghante, ussi mei dand bhaitak bhi hai, udghatan bhi karna hai, dialogue bhi yaad karna hai, kahin perform karne bhi jaana hai, main hairaan ho gaya ki ye kaisa aadmi hai. (There is only one man who works 24 hours a day. He sleeps barely three to four hours, and in that time he also manages workouts, event inaugurations, learning dialogues and travelling for performances. I was stunned, what kind of person is he?).

He further revealed that the superstar has dealt with multiple physical issues, particularly related to his spine. “Physical bahut zyada problem hai, reedh ki haddi ki problem hai, kaafi problem hai, dekh kar hame bhi sikhaaya (He has serious back problems, issues with his backbone, and several other health concerns. But watching him, even we learned something. He never lets it show),” Namdev shared.

Shah Rukh on his working style Shah Rukh Khan has openly discussed his passion for staying busy and committed to his craft. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, he explained that he can’t wait, as he likes to keep working and that he “can’t sit at home” doing nothing, even between films. Shah Rukh said that long breaks affect his “state of mind,” so he prefers to stay constantly engaged with work, taking on diverse projects and pushing himself creatively instead of remaining idle. His candid remarks underscore his commitment to continuous effort and productivity, a mindset that has helped him thrive in his over three decade long career.