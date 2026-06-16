Salman Khan's Sikandar co-star claims he quit controversial Kala Hiran film when asked to speak against Bollywood star

Actor Sonu Mmishra, who played a supporting role in AR Murugadoss’ Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar, recently spoke to the press about being offered the controversial film Kala Hiran. Claiming that he walked out of the film after shooting for a couple of days, the actor alleged that he was asked to speak against the Bollywood star to promote the film. The film Kala Hiran is facing controversy for allegedly being based on Salman Khan's blackbuck case. (PTI)

Sikandar co-star says he was offered Kala Hiran first Sonu spoke to the YouTube channel Bollywood Crazies on the sidelines of an event and revealed that he was asked to play the lead role in Kala Hiran, which is allegedly based on Salman. The film will allegedly detail the 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Salman during the filming of Hum Saath – Saath Hain.

“I was very excited for Kala Hiran. I got the opportunity to play superstar Salman Khan. I had started shooting as well. But as a narrative starts to take shape, you realise what the film's intent is,” he claimed, revealing that the film intended to depict Salman negatively.

He stated that he shot for the film for two days before asking for the script and the contract. Sonu claimed that when he was given the contract, it stated that he had to talk against Salman in the media. “After a lot of delay, they showed me the contract, which stated that I had to talk against Salman to the media as well. So, these things are against my ethics,” he said.

The actor also stated that the makers tore up a legal notice sent by Salman just to ‘create hype’. He also dismissed claims that the makers were shooting the film to tell the Bishnoi community’s side of the story. Sonu claimed that he didn’t walk out of Kala Hiran out of fear of Salman, citing how those who played terrorists in Dhurandhar aren’t terrorists in real life. He reiterated that it was against his ethical principles to take on the role.