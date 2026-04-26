Karan Johar calls out Bollywood's hyper-masculinity, big alpha male' trend: ‘They’ll all have beards and will all smoke’

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has opened up about the industry’s growing obsession with hyper-masculine storytelling, calling out what he describes as a phase dominated by “big alpha” energy and testosterone-heavy narratives. In a recent interview with The Week, the director reflected on how mainstream Hindi cinema is increasingly leaning towards exaggerated displays of masculinity, often at the cost of nuance and diversity in storytelling. Karan Johar slams the hyper-masculinity trend in Bollywood.

Karan Johar slams Bollywood's herd mentality Karan observed that theatrical releases today are largely driven by high-octane, male-centric narratives, where aggression and machismo take centre stage. However, he pointed out that there is still room for variety on OTT platforms, where scripts are more layered. Highlighting Bollywood’s ‘herd mentality’, he said, “If one film works in a certain zone, there will be 10 more. So you will see 10 more high-octane testosterone movies where men are just walking in slow motion for no reason and going nowhere in particular, but they will be walking in that way. They’ll all have beards and they will all smoke. Apparently, that’s what women like to watch, or at least, that’s what the men think.”

He further reflected on the backlash he faced while portraying a different kind of masculinity in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Recalling the criticism around a scene featuring a male character performing classical dance, Karan said, “I had a whole barrage of mainstream audiences who asked, ‘How could you depict a man like that?’ And I’m like, if I am going to focus my attention on a certain audience and not have conviction, then why am I here? I am a born feminist and will always tell a feminist story.”

The current wave of hyper-masculinity in Indian cinema is often traced back to the success of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. The film’s massive box office performance seemed to trigger a trend, with several subsequent films such as Marco and Dhurandhar embracing a similar aesthetic, featuring brooding male leads with rugged appearances, long beards, smoking habits, and a strong inclination towards violence and bloodshed.

Karan Johar’s upcoming projects On the work front, Karan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming production Chaand Mera Dil. Helmed by Vivek Soni and backed by Dharma Productions, the romantic drama stars Ananya Panday and Lakshay in lead roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on May 22, after being postponed from its earlier December 2025 release date.

In addition, Karan has another intriguing project in the pipeline titled Nagzilla, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and starring Kartik Aaryan. While the film is expected to release later this year, its final release date is yet to be announced.

Fans of the filmmaker also have more to look forward to, as Karan confirmed the return of his popular talk show Koffee With Karan. The ninth season is set to premiere this Diwali, adding to the excitement among audiences.