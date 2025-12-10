Dhurandhar box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh film crosses 177 crore, surpasses Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Dhurandhar boxoffice collection Day 6: The spy‑thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna continues its impressive run, raking in ₹24.49 Cr India net on its sixth day for all languages. on Wednesday, according to Sacnilk. The steady performance mid-week further cements the film’s strong hold over audiences as it heads toward a substantial first-week tally. Dhurandhar box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh in a still from the syp-thriller.

Dhurandhar's 6-day box office collection breakdown

After an explosive opening of ₹28crore on Friday, the film jumped to ₹32 crore on Saturday and soared to ₹43crore on Sunday. Despite a sharp mid‑week dip to ₹23.25 crore on Monday, it rebounded with ₹27 crore on Tuesday, and managed ₹24.49 crore on Wednesday, bringing the six‑day total to ₹ 177.74 crore.

Dhurandhar citiwise occupancy report

The occupancy rates across major cities showed notable variation. Pune led with the highest overall occupancy at 41.33%, followed by Jaipur (37%) and the National Capital Region (35.67%). Mumbai (35.33%) and Lucknow (34%) also saw strong performance. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata hovered in the mid-20% range, while Ahmedabad and Bhopal recorded occupancy rates of 20% or lower. Surat had the lowest overall at 11.33%. Across all regions, evening shows performed best, while night shows had no occupancy, and morning and afternoon slots generally saw moderate turnout.

The film’s momentum hasn’t gone unnoticed inside the industry. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar praised filmmaker Aditya Dhar and lauded his impressive storytelling. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand praised the film publicly, calling it “nasha” that “stays with you for long.” Meanwhile, noted director Madhur Bhandarkar lauded it as an “explosive” work, particularly applauding Akshaye Khanna’s performance as a masterclass and the lead Ranveer Singh for delivering a gripping, powerful performance.

More about Dhurandhar

At its core, Dhurandhar is a sprawling spy‑action thriller. Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, the film draws inspiration from real-life covert operations, particularly those linked to Pakistan’s Lyari underworld and intelligence missions by India’s external intelligence agency. Ranveer Singh plays an Indian spy who infiltrates the gang network, entangling in a web of crime, espionage, betrayals and political machinations. Supporting him is a formidable ensemble cast: Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.