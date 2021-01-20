Katrina Kaif sweats it out at Pilates session; is it prep for Tiger 3?
- Katrina Kaif on Wednesday posted a video of herself, sweating it out at a Pilates session with her trainer. Watch the video here.
Actor Katrina Kaif has shared a new workout video on social media. Katrina took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a short clip of herself, at a Pilates session with her trainer.
In the caption, Katrina wrote that she prefers hitting the gym but has grown to realise the benefits of Pilates. She wrote, "I usually prefer gym , but ive realized u can get a lot of muscle work though Pilates as well - @yasminkarachiwala has been taking me though focusing on one body part in our Pilates sessions."
Katrina has two large-scale action films in the pipeline, which would require her to be in top shape. If reports are to be believed, she will commence work on the third instalment in Salman Khan's Tiger franchise in a couple of months.
She also has a superhero film directed by her close friend, Ali Abbas Zafar. In an interview to The Times of India last year, he said that the film was in pre-production, but that he had shortlisted filming locations. "I have decided that it will be Poland, Georgia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Uttarakhand where I will shoot the film," he said.
Ali noted that Katrina's character will not have a 'romantic track' in the film, designed to spawn a series. "Well, I don't need a man opposite Katrina in this film. She herself is the hero as well,” the filmmaker said. "This film will be mounted on a huge scale and will be very new and different. Katrina won't have a romantic track in it."
Katrina and Ali last worked together in Bharat. The filmmaker's most recent directorial venture, the web series Tandav, has landed in trouble for certain controversial scenes.
