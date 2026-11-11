Kiara Advani reveals she and Sidharth Malhotra broke up during Shershaah shoot as she found him 'very hot and cold'

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are the latest guests on the last season of Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan. The new episode of the show's final season sees Kiara and Sidharth talk about everything from their marriage to their careers, and how their romance began on the sets of Shershaah. However, the couple also revealed that they briefly broke up during the film’s shoot, only to rekindle their romance later.

When Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra broke up

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra began dating in 2020 and tied the knot in 2023.

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Kiara and Sidharth met briefly at a party after she had wrapped Lust Stories, following which, in 2019, they started working together on Shershaah, the biopic of war hero Captain Vikram Batra. Romance blossomed on the set. But on Koffee With Karan, Kiara revealed that before Sidharth left for the film's Kargil schedule, the two had broken up. The night before the actor left, Kiara told him, “You’re very hot and cold with me. For me, you’re either in or you’re out. Like this in between, I don’t understand; I can’t do it.”

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Sidharth agreed with Kiara then and felt they both needed to focus on their careers at the point. “I know that you’re the kind of person that if I commit to, then this will be something solid. And I’m just in a place in my life where I really need to focus on work, and I cannot allow anything else to get in the way,” he said, adding that they both decided to part ways and see where life takes them.

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How Kiara and Sidharth reunited

{{^usCountry}} The filming continued in Kargil, where Sidharth shot in harsh conditions, almost away from civilisation for a month. Kiara recalled that she was touched by Sidharth staying in touch and calling and texting her every night, and that’s how their relationship resumed. “In Kargil, where there’s no signal, and there was a lot going on, after pack-up every single night he would call me, and we talked for 30 days straight. So, the official dating started when he was in Kargil," Kiara revealed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The filming continued in Kargil, where Sidharth shot in harsh conditions, almost away from civilisation for a month. Kiara recalled that she was touched by Sidharth staying in touch and calling and texting her every night, and that’s how their relationship resumed. “In Kargil, where there’s no signal, and there was a lot going on, after pack-up every single night he would call me, and we talked for 30 days straight. So, the official dating started when he was in Kargil," Kiara revealed. {{/usCountry}}

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Kiara and Sidharth kept their relationship under wraps before tying the knot in 2023 in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Jaisalmer. They welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, in July 2025. In October 2026, the couple announced that Kiara was pregnant again.

About Koffee With Karan

This is Kiara and Sidharth's first joint appearance on Koffee with Karan. The ninth season of the show is its final, host Karan Johar revealed earlier this year in a promo. Koffee With Karan began in 2003 and has since been a staple, first on TV, and now on streaming. The latest season is streaming on JioHotstar.