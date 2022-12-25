Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra are all smiles as they visit Manish Malhotra's house amid January wedding rumours

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence on Saturday night. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video of Kiara and Sidharth as they left together. Both of them were all smiles for the camera. (Also read: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani make first joint appearance after confirming relationship, visit Karan Johar. See pics)

In the video, Kiara can be seen coming out of Manish's house. She was in a white top and white pants and carried a yellow handbag. She waved back at the paparazzi and posed for them with a smile on her face before getting into her car. Moments later, Sidharth also came out from Manish's residence. He was in a blue sweater and denims. The photographers greeted him with Merry Christmas. Sidharth also posed for the paparazzi before getting inside the car to sit with Kiara. The paparazzi showed excitement for his new song Rabba Janda, releasing on December 25.

Reacting to the clip, one person commented, “They are getting married on 15th Jan 2023 at Oberoi Sukh Vilas Chandigarh.” Another person wrote, “I so wish they would get married! What a beautiful couple they would be, one of the best looking couple for sure! Other person commented, “Just look at his kindness yaar. He is closing the door of the car so that Ki should feel comfortable.” “At Manish house?? Maybe for wedding stuff”, wrote one.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara had worked together in Shershaah and have been rumoured to be dating ever since. While the actors themselves have never confirmed their relationship, it was made official when filmmaker Karan Johar dropped the hint on his talk show Koffee With Karan season 7 this year. During her appearance on the show, Kiara said Sidharth is "more than a close friend" to her. Kiara had also said, “Sid and I know each other from before we were cast in Shershaah.”

Kiara saw the release of her film, Govinda Mera Naam on December 16. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. She has upcoming romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. It marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Satyaprem Ki Katha is slated to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

Sidharth was recently seen in Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn. He will be next seen in Mission Majnu, which is slated to release on January 20, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON