Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding pics trigger meme fest, funny reactions: 'Sindhis take diamonds very seriously'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani became husband and wife on February 7, 2023. The couple married at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in front family and friends, such as Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. Following the beautiful wedding ceremony, which included a baraat with non-stop dancing through the picturesque Rajasthan hotel, Sidharth and Kiara shared their official wedding pictures on Tuesday, and in no time, hilarious wedding memes hit the internet. While some were comparing it to other high-profile Bollywood weddings, others could not get over Kiara's 'Sindhi' bridal look.

Of course, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding attire was a natural place to poke some fun. Some joked about how Kiara and Sidharth's pale pink and cream outfits designed by Manish Malhotra looked an awful lot like the ones worn previously by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, and Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul. While Anushka and Virat wore Sabyasachi for their 2017 wedding, Athiya and KL Rahul wore Anamika Khanna for their January 23 nuptials. Varun and Natasha were also dressed by Manish for their 2021 wedding. Sharing a collage of their similar wedding looks and comparing them to various paneer dishes that look the same – 'shahi paneer, paneer pasanda, paneer lababdar, kadhai paneer' – a person reacted, tweeting, "possibly my favourite tweet ever."

Reactions to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding pics are hilarious.

Kiara Advani's wedding look also received a ton of attention, especially for her heavy bridal jewellery, which included a massive diamonds and emerald necklace. Fashion-based Instagram user Diet Sabya took to Instagram Stories to share some reactions to the bride's look. A person had said, "Sindhis take their diamonds very seriously." Another one joked, "Jeweller: How many diamonds and emeralds would you like... She truly said drenched diamonds or nothing."

The contrast between celebrity weddings and weddings of regular people also drew some attention. There was a meme for those newlyweds, who are not able to give their partner a peck on the cheek, while posing for wedding pictures. A person tweeted Kiara and Sidharth's wedding photo, writing, "This could be us but humare yahan shadi ka album pura khandan dekhta hai (we could never do this as the whole family will see the wedding album together)." Another meme said, “Bollywood sets such unrealistic expectations, shadi ke photos ussi din konsa photographer deta hai (which wedding photographer shares photos the same day as the wedding)?”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wedding memes are flooding Twitter and Instagram.

Some noted that parts of the wedding looked like something they had seen before. A person shared a meme about Kiara and Sidharth bowing their heads and doing namaste to one another at their wedding ceremony, with a photo from Varun Dhawan and Natasha's 2021 wedding, where the two were captured in a similar pose.

Kiara and Malhotra married after years of dating. The actors never denied or officially announced their relationship. They were seen together in the 2021 film Shershaah.

