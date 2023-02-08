Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding highlights: Newlyweds hold hands in first appearance, groom shows mehendi
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding highlights: The couple greeted paparazzi at Jaisalmer airport as they left for Delhi. This is Sidharth and Kiara Advani's first public appearance as husband and wife.
Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on Tuesday and their first photos were shared on social media too. Now, the couple is headed to Delhi, Sidharth's hometown. They made their first appearance as husband and wife at Jaisalmer airport on Wednesday. Check out all the live updates:
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 08, 2023 05:50 PM IST
Paparazzi tease Sidharth's mother
The paparazzi spotted Sidharth Malhotra's mother at the airport. They teased her ‘ghar mein Lakshmi aai hai (Goddess Lakshmi has entered your home.)' She laughed and said "bahut accha, bahut accha (very good)."
Feb 08, 2023 05:38 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra reveals his mehendi
Sidharth Malhotra flaunted the mehendi on his palm as the paparazzi clicked him and Kiara at the airport.
Feb 08, 2023 05:31 PM IST
Juhi Chawla shares her look from the wedding
Juhi Chawla took to Instagram to share her look for the wedding.
Feb 08, 2023 05:24 PM IST
Newlyweds Kiara, Sidharth make first public appearance
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were seen for the first time in public after their wedding. Watch the newlyweds greet fans and paparazzi at Jaisalmer airport. Read full story here
Feb 08, 2023 04:49 PM IST
Sidharth and Kiara spotted at Jaisalmer airport
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra waved to paparazzi and posed for photos at Jaisalmer airport as they left for Delhi on Wednesday. They were dressed in casual outfits.
Feb 08, 2023 04:31 PM IST
Juhi Chawla returns from Jaisalmer
Actor Juhi Chawla and businessman-husband Jay Mehta were spotted at Jaisalmer airport on Wednesday as they headed back to Mumbai after attending Kiara and Sidharth's wedding festivities.
Feb 08, 2023 04:14 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor wishes the 'beautiful couple'
Actor Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share Kiara and Sidharth's wedding post, and wrote, "Congratulations to this beautiful couple. Wishing you guys all the love and luck in the world."
Feb 08, 2023 03:58 PM IST
Preity Zinta wishes the couple
“Congratulations to both of you on your new journey together as husband & wife. You guys look So GOOD together,” Preity Zinta wrote in a comment for the couple.
Feb 08, 2023 03:19 PM IST
Newlyweds to leave Suryagarh at 5pm
Kiara Advani and Sidhanth Malhotra will leave their hotel at 5pm for the airport. They are expected to pose for the paparazzi too.
Feb 08, 2023 02:13 PM IST
Wedding card goes viral
An invitation card, rumoured to be for Sidharth and Kiara's wedding, has gone viral. It bears their initials and the programme for February 5 to 7.
Feb 08, 2023 01:12 PM IST
Karan Johar leaves from Jaisalmer
Filmmaker Karan Johar was spotted at the Jaisalmer airport on Wednesday afternoon, leaving for Mumbai. He was among the first guests to join the celebrations on February 5.
Feb 08, 2023 12:38 PM IST
Mohanlal asked about the wedding
The media caught up with Mohanlal at the Jaisalmer airport. He joked that he was not invited to the wedding. He was reportedly there to shoot for a cameo in Rajinikanth's Jailor.
Feb 08, 2023 12:27 PM IST
Kangana tweets about the couple
As person expressed surprise at the fact that Sidharth and Kiara were secretly dating, Kangana Ranaut replied, “Yes they were but not for brands or movie promotions, they never did any attension seeking Bolly relationship gimmicks to milk limelight ….. so much integrity and genuine love, delightful couple.”
Feb 08, 2023 12:13 PM IST
Ram Charan wishes the couple
Telugu star Ram Charan wished Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. He called them a ‘match made in heaven'.
Feb 08, 2023 12:02 PM IST
Karan Johar's students are all taken
Many people on the internet have noticed that now with Sidharth's wedding to Kiara, all of Karan Johar's ‘students’ are now married.
Feb 08, 2023 11:38 AM IST
Memes on Kiara and Sid's wedding
Some reactions to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's official wedding pictures are hilarious. From comparisons of their wedding outfits to other celebs to their official wedding photos setting 'unrealistic expectations', sample some of the best memes and reactions. Read full story here.
Feb 08, 2023 11:24 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor wishes couple
Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra from the wedding and wrote, “Congratulations to this gorgeous couple.”
Feb 08, 2023 10:32 AM IST
Kiara Advani's special Kaleere
Kiara Advani's kaleere paid a special tribute to Sidharth's dog as well. Oscar passed away last year.
Feb 08, 2023 10:25 AM IST
Upasana Konidela apologises to newlyweds
Entrepreneur and Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela wrote an apology message for newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on their recent wedding post. Here's what Upasana said to the couple.
Feb 08, 2023 10:17 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra wishes the couple
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Stories to wish the couple. She wrote, “Congratulations Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra. Lots of love."
Feb 08, 2023 10:10 AM IST
Mira Rajput teases Kiara Advani
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, who hails from Delhi and settled down in Mumbai after marriage, teased Kiara about how she is now married into a family from Delhi. Read full story here.
Feb 08, 2023 09:58 AM IST
Closer look at Kiara's diamonds
Bride Kiara Advani was decked up head to toe in diamonds for her wedding. She wore a heavy, multilayered emerald necklace, matching hathphools, rings, bangles and more.
Feb 08, 2023 09:40 AM IST
Sidharth Kiara wedding: Reception on Feb 12
If reports are to be believed, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be hosting a reception for their Bollywood fam on February 12 at St Regis, Mumbai.
A source close to the couple has revealed the reason why Sid and Kiara opted for St Regis Hotel, saying that they opted for the place because this hotel offers good security and any important event held there can be managed well with little to no concerns over privacy
Feb 08, 2023 09:34 AM IST
Shahid-Mira return from Jaisalmer
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput returned from the wedding venue in Jaisalmer on Wednesday morning. They were seen at the Mumbai airport.
Feb 08, 2023 09:28 AM IST
Karan Johar wishes Kiara Sidharth
Karan Johar, who attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer, penned a note to share his happiness on the same. Read full story here.
Feb 08, 2023 09:20 AM IST
Couple expected to pose for paparazzi
Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expected to meet the paparazzi stationed outside the wedding venue, today. They will leave for Delhi soon.
Feb 08, 2023 09:14 AM IST
Sidharth Kiara wedding: Alia Bhatt wishes the newlyweds
Alia Bhatt, who dated Sidharth Malhotra several years ago, wished him and Kiara Advani on their wedding. Varun Dhawan also wished the newlyweds. Check out full story here.