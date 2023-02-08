Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela apologises to newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani. Here's why

Entrepreneur and wife of actor Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni apologised to newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. The couple tied the knot in Rajasthan's Suryagarh Palace on February 7. The two shared dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony on Tuesday. Along with fans, many celebrity friends like Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Upasana among others dropped congratulatory messages for them on the post. Upasana apologised to the couple for not attending their wedding due to prior commitments. (Also read: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding live updates: Shahid and Mira return from Jaisalmer, celebs send wishes)

Kiara took to Instagram and shared pictures with Sidharth from their wedding day. She decked up a pink lehenga for the wedding, which is rumoured to have been designed by Manish Malhotra. Sidharth wore an ivory shervani with matching turban. In one of the pictures, the two greeted each other with folded hands. In another picture, the two exchanged a laughter and flashed radiant smiles. Finally, in the last picture, Sidharth planted a kiss on his wife's cheek.

Kiara captioned the series of wedding pictures, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (We are booked for the while life together now). We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” Wife of Ram Charan, Upasana commented, “Congratulations. This is so beautiful. Sorry we couldn't be there, (hug emojis). Lots of love to both of you.” Actors Katrina Kaif wrote, “Congratulations! so beautiful”, Alia Bhatt commented, “Congratulations”, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Congratulations!! You guys look beautiful together!” and Anil Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations” with party popper and flower emojis.

Reacting to the photos, Kiara and Sidharth's fans posted loads of comments for them. One of them commented, “When your dream couples get married in real…Reel life Vikram Batra and Dimple..congratulations.” Another fan wrote, “I was waiting a lot for their pictures.” Other fan commented, “Finally my favourite jodi is now together forever, love them a lot. God I am crying, lots of love to both of you.”

Kiara will be next seen in the upcoming Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film is set to release on June 29. Sidharth will soon make his web series debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming series Indian Police Force. It will star Shilpa Shetty in lead roles. Besides this, Sidharth also has Yodha as one of his upcoming projects. His was last seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna.

