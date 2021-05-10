Kriti Sanon reveals how Varun Dhawan has changed after marriage to Natasha Dalal

Actor Kriti Sanon will soon be seen with Varun Dhawan in upcoming horror comedy, Bhediya. The two have previously worked together in 2015's Dilwale.

Speaking to a leading daily, Kriti spoke about teaming up with Varun once again and also revealed how he has changed since his wedding to fashion designer Natasha Dalal. Kriti said that Varun has become more mature.

"It’s been six years since we worked together. I think both of us have grown as actors and individuals. He is married now, but he is still the same, only a little more mature than before (laughs!). Bhediya, which is a monster-comedy, is drastically different from what we did in our last project, so it is great fun,” she said.

Varun and Natasha tied the knot earlier this year in Alibaug. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple were joined by a select few members of their families and some friends.

The two were childhood sweethearts who dated for years before getting married. Speaking about their love story, Natasha has said in an interview to Hello magazine: “Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends.”

Also read: Sugandha Mishra features on Sanket Bhosale’s birthday cake, he says ‘kaatne ka mann hi nahi kar raha’. Watch video

Varun and Kriti's Bhediya is the third film in producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie Stree, is directing the new film. The second in the series was Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's film and one of the first major films to hit theatres after government allowed them to function with full capacity.

Also starring Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal, the story of Bhediya is written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt who also wrote the scripts for Bala, Made In China, Wrong Side Raju. The film is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON