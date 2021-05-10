Home / Entertainment / Tv / Sugandha Mishra features on Sanket Bhosale’s birthday cake, he says ‘kaatne ka mann hi nahi kar raha’. Watch video
Sugandha Mishra features on Sanket Bhosale’s birthday cake, he says ‘kaatne ka mann hi nahi kar raha’. Watch video

  • Sugandha Mishra posted a video from Sanket Bhosale’s low-key birthday celebrations. He could be seen cutting a cake with their picture on it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 01:26 PM IST

Sugandha Mishra has shared a video from her husband Sanket Bhosale’s at-home birthday celebrations on her Instagram page. He could be seen cutting a cake as she and others sang ‘Happy Birthday’ for him.

The cake featured a picture from Sugandha and Sanket’s pre-wedding shoot. In the video, he says, “Itna achcha cake hai, kaatne ka mann hi nahi kar raha hai (It is such a nice cake, I don’t feel like cutting it).” He then feeds her a piece, and she does the same.

One fan joked in the comments section that Sugandha was an economical wife. “Bnde ne itna chota cake kaata aur aapne usme se bhi bacha liya. That's called ghar basaau lady (He cut such a small piece and you managed to save some from that too. That is called a penny wise lady).”


Sugandha, on Sunday, dedicated a birthday post to Sanket. “Happy Birthday @drrrsanket. I Never Knew What Soulmate Meant Until I Met you.... U Never Cease to Amaze me… Thank You for Who you are, and all that you do… U r My Companion, Comforter and a friend… Happy Birthday Hubby,” she wrote.


Sugandha and Sanket tied the knot in Jalandhar on April 26. They have been sharing pictures and videos from their wedding festivities on Instagram, with the hashtag ‘Suket’ (an amalgamation of their names).

Also read | Kangana Ranaut says she is ‘eagerly waiting’ to be banned on Instagram, after Twitter: ‘It will be a badge of honour’

Last week, Sugandha was booked for allegedly flouting Covid-19 pandemic rules with her wedding. A case was registered against her, the bridegroom’s side, the owner of the resort, and guests.

Phagwara Sadar station house officer (SHO) Raghbir Singh told Hindustan Times, “We received some videos of the comedian’s wedding function held at Phagwara’s Club Cabana during April 25-26 where a large gathering was present, in violation of the Covid guidelines. Thereafter a case was registered.” He added that no one has been arrested so far.

