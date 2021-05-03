IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Inside Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale’s wedding: Bride makes grand entry, groom kisses her hands after jaimala
Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale got married on April 26.
Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale got married on April 26.
tv

Inside Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale’s wedding: Bride makes grand entry, groom kisses her hands after jaimala

  • Sugandha Mishra shared new videos from her wedding with Sanket Bhosale last week. The Kapil Sharma Show stars got married in Jalandhar in the presence of close friends and family.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 03, 2021 08:37 AM IST

Comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale tied the knot in Jalandhar last week, on April 26. Even though the wedding festivities are over, the two continue to delight fans with unseen pictures and videos from the various ceremonies.

On Sunday, Sugandha shared two videos from the wedding. The first one was a clip from the jaimala ceremony, in which she and Sanket were seen exchanging garlands, as their friends and family members cheered them on. He then kissed her hands and put his arms around her to pose for pictures. The other video was of her grand entry on a doli.


Sanket posted the video of the jaimala ritual on his one Instagram page and wrote, “Maharashtra chi ‘Soon’ @sugandhamishra23. Punjab da ‘Damad’ @drrrsanket.”

Sugandha shared pictures of her bridal look, and of her posing in a yellow satin robe with her name written on the back. She also posted a gallery of photos with Sanket doing various rituals, including taking the pheras. They also posed with their parents in some of the pictures.


Sugandha and Sanket have been sharing pictures and videos from their wedding festivities on Instagram, with the hashtag ‘Suket’ (an amalgamation of their names). In one clip from their ring ceremony, he could be seen getting emotional as he expressed his love for her in a romantic speech. She then wiped his tears away.

Also read | Alaya F says she contemplated cosmetic surgery for her nose: ‘I have considered it, I have not done it’

The couple has also been posting fun videos. One clip showed Sanket calling Sugandha ‘Mrs Bhosale’ but she responded by addressing him as ‘Mr Mishra’, leaving him stumped.

Earlier, Sanket told Pinkvilla that he was supposed to tie the knot with Sugandha last year but their wedding was pushed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Now the second wave is here, but how much more can we delay. But we are following all the norms set by the government,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
sugandha mishra the kapil sharma show

Related Stories

Sugandha Mishra shared a new video from her ring ceremony with Sanket Bhosale.
Sugandha Mishra shared a new video from her ring ceremony with Sanket Bhosale.
tv

Sanket Bhosale moved to tears during romantic speech for Sugandha Mishra. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 08:22 AM IST
  • Sugandha Mishra shared an unseen video from her ring ceremony with Sanket Bhosale. In the clip, he could be seen getting emotional as he delivered a romantic speech.
READ FULL STORY
Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle dance at their Haldi ceremony.
Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle dance at their Haldi ceremony.
tv

Sugandha and Sanket dance to the beats of the dhol at their haldi, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 09:08 PM IST
  • Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle tied the knot on April 26. The couple has been sharing glimpses from their wedding on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP