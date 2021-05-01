IND USA
Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale tied the knot on Monday.
Sugandha Mishra blushes as Sanket Bhosale calls her ‘Mrs Bhosale’. Watch video

  • Sugandha Mishra had a sweet reaction as Sanket Bhosale addressed her as ‘Mrs Bhosale’. Watch the video shared by him here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 11:37 AM IST

Sanket Bhosale shared a video of his wife, Sugandha Mishra, blushing as he addressed her as ‘Mrs Bhosale’. The two comedians, who appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, tied the knot in Jalandhar on Monday (April 26).

In the video, taken during a car ride after the wedding, Sanket said, “Hello, Mrs Bhosale,” and turned the camera to Sugandha, who blushed and smiled. “Yay!” he cheered, looking at her reaction. This was followed by a montage of unseen pictures from the wedding festivities.

“...And then 'Mrs Bhosale' arrives ❤️ 🤩 #suket #haldiceremony #family #inside #private #missingfriends #familyonly #celebration #weddingvibes #sugandhamishra #drsanketbhosale #bhangratime #dulhan #groom #dulha #punjabi #bride #jalandhar,” he wrote in the caption of his post.

Many took to the comments section to congratulate the newlyweds. Choreographer and actor Dharmesh Yelande dropped heart emojis on the post. “Really happy for you both. Happy married life brother,” one fan wrote, while another called them ‘ek no jodi (number one couple)’.

A third commented, “Beautiful memories... god bless you guysss.. hav a happy marrried life… @drrrsanket @sugandhamishra23 lagnachya hardik shubhechha (heartiest congratulations on your wedding).”

On Friday, Sugandha shared an unseen video from the ring ceremony, in which Sanket got choked by emotion while giving a romantic speech. As he got teary-eyed and could not finish his speech, she wiped away his tears.

Posting the video on Instagram, Sugandha wrote, “#Moment Which left my soul stirred for a lifetime. Moment of Luv ... @drrrsanket #suket #love #sugandhamishra #drsanketbhosale #engagement #bigcake #tearsofjoy #weddingvibes #Wedding #weddingdress.”

Also read: Aniruddh Dave moved to ICU after testing positive for Covid-19, Aastha Chaudhary says ‘pray for him’

Sugandha and Sanket have been sharing pictures and videos from their wedding festivities on Instagram, with the hashtag ‘Suket’ (an amalgamation of their names). Earlier, he told Pinkvilla that their wedding was supposed to take place last year but they pushed it because of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Now the second wave is here, but how much more can we delay. But we are following all the norms set by the government,” he said.

