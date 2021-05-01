Sanket Bhosale moved to tears during romantic speech for Sugandha Mishra. Watch unseen video from engagement

The Kapil Sharma Show stars Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale got married in Jalandhar on Monday (April 26). She has now shared an unseen video from their ring ceremony, in which he is seen getting emotional while giving a romantic speech.

In the video, Sanket said that he has always said one thing about Sugandha, and to her - “Tu bohot khatarnaak hai yaar (You are very dangerous).” He went on to say, “Mere hisaab se toh sab ladkiyon ne khatarnaak hi hone chahiye. Itni khatarnaak nahi ho sakti lekin koi ladki ki uske pyaar mein hi gir jao aap (I think all girls should be dangerous but not so much that you end up falling in love).”

Sanket was overwhelmed with emotion as he expressed his happiness and could not finish his speech. Sugandha could be seen wiping his tears.

Posting the video on Instagram, Sugandha wrote, “#Moment Which left my soul stirred for a lifetime. Moment of Luv ... @drrrsanket #suket #love #sugandhamishra #drsanketbhosale #engagement #bigcake #tearsofjoy #weddingvibes #Wedding #weddingdress.”





Fans showered love on the newlyweds. “Such a lovable moment. God bless,” one commented. “So beautiful yaar,” another wrote, while a third called them ‘made for each other’. Many also dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post.

Sugandha and Sanket have been sharing pictures and videos from their wedding festivities on Instagram, with the hashtag ‘Suket’ (an amalgamation of their names). Earlier this week, she shared a photo from their jaimala ceremony, in which he was seen putting a garland around her neck.

“Aur isee ke sath (and with this)... @drrrsanket ‘Your Life, My Rules’ #suket wedding #weddinggoals #finally #shaadi #powercouple #love #sugandhamishra #drsanketbhosale,” she wrote in her caption, adding wink and heart emojis.

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Sanket revealed that he was set to marry Sugandha last year. However, their plans were delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Now the second wave is here, but how much more can we delay. But we are following all the norms set by the government,” he said.

