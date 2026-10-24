Kriti Sanon says the same people who talk about culture used abusive language in comments on her parents’ and sister’s posts during Rakhi ad row

Recently, Kriti Sanon featured in a jewellery brand advertisement for Raksha Bandhan and found herself at the centre of a national debate after several people objected to the outfit she wore in the ad. Kriti later issued a statement defending her attire, but the brand eventually took down the advertisement.

Kriti breaks silence

Kriti Sanon has broken silence on the Rakhi ad controversy. (Instagram and Magnific)

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Kriti was the latest guest on Kareena Kapoor's chat show What Women Want, where she finally opened up about the backlash surrounding the advertisement and she viewed it as a woman. Kriti began, “Normally I don't say anything… I felt it (the rakhi ad controversy) was not about me, it was a much larger issue where I feel women are constantly under scrutiny for everything. It is only women who are targeted for the smallest thing. What you want to wear, she is too short or tall, oh is she pregnant... what is going on? It is just my opinion.”

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Kriti Sanon in the controversial ad.

‘Actors are the easiest targets’

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “What is with the hate? I don't read comments under posts… but I feel that sometimes people get so nasty, who talk about culture and respect were ironically the ones who commented on my parents' and sister's posts. In the nastiest, abusive language. What have they done? My sister said I should turn off my comments and I asked why? I was disturbed. I feel its important for women to stand up for themselves. Who has given these people the right to be commenting and for what?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “What is with the hate? I don't read comments under posts… but I feel that sometimes people get so nasty, who talk about culture and respect were ironically the ones who commented on my parents' and sister's posts. In the nastiest, abusive language. What have they done? My sister said I should turn off my comments and I asked why? I was disturbed. I feel its important for women to stand up for themselves. Who has given these people the right to be commenting and for what?” {{/usCountry}}

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“Actors are the easiest targets. It has happened with multiple people, and we are just human and it also affects us. I feel very strongly about the gender inequality that exists, and the patriarchy that is so embedded deep. We need to shatter it multiple times for it to break,” she concluded.

About the controversy

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Kriti and the jewellery brand faced backlash after several people objected to her wearing a bralette and skirt while tying a rakhi to her brother in the advertisement. Some also criticised the decision to show her tying a rakhi to a pet dog in the ad.

Earlier, Kriti had addressed the controversy on Instagram and questioned the criticism surrounding her outfit. She also asked why women continue to be judged based on what they wear.

She wrote, “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other’s health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family!”