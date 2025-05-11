Kusha Kapila posts about fake Facebook account asking for money in her name: 'Please ignore all inappropriate messages'

Actor and social media influencer Kusha Kapila has shared a note clarifying about a Facebook account which has been asking for money in her name. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Kusha posted her clarification but deleted it later. (Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha defends Kusha Kapila calling out troll's ‘disgusting, auraless behaviour’: Nani yaad aa jayegi) Kusha Kapila talked about a fake Facebook account in her name.

Kusha Kapila issues clarification over Facebook account

Kusha shared a screenshot of the Facebook account, which had her profile photo and name. The bio read, "Small and stupid." The account has 122K followers and is following only three people.

Kusha says the page isn't run by her

Sharing it, Kusha wrote, “Apologies for highlighting this at a time like this but this Facebook page is not owned/ run by me. Please ignore all inappropriate messages/money requests.”

She also wrote, "Thank you to everyone who pointed this out. Please stop engaging with this page, thinking it's me." On Instagram, Kusha has 4.2 million followers and 2,732 following.

Kusha posted her clarification but deleted it later.

Recently, Kusha schooled a person who used a derogatory word on one of her Instagram posts. Kusha took to her Instagram stories to post a collage of the views she was enjoying and herself. Sharing a screenshot of his message, Kusha wrote, “Satyam ki wajah se kitney logon ki mental health kharab rehti hogi. I offer to pay for two years' worth of therapy and inner work for you so you don’t feel compelled to show your darindigi at the sight of a happy woman. Write to me on thaapadmarungi@sudharjasaale.com (It’s because of people like Satyam that people’s mental health is affected. I offer to pay for two years' worth of therapy and inner work for you so you don’t feel compelled to show your brutality at the sight of a happy woman)."

Kusha's career, personal life

Kusha has been part of several films, including Ghost Stories (2020), Plan A Plan B (2022), Selfiee, Thank You for Coming, Sukhee (2023), and Ishq Vishk Rebound (2024).

She was also seen in several web series such as Masaba Masaba season two, Case Toh Banta Hai, Minus One: New Chapter, Dehati Ladke Chaya and Life Hill Gayi.

Kusha moved to Mumbai a few years ago. She was earlier married to Zorawar Ahluwalia. They tied the knot in 2018 but parted ways in 2023.