Sonakshi Sinha defends Kusha Kapila calling out troll's ‘disgusting, auraless behaviour’: Nani yaad aa jayegi

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha defended Kusha Kapila after the latter hit out at an Instagram user for sending her a derogatory message. She urged her to ‘name and shame them’, calling those sending her such messages ‘lowlives’. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha gushes about her in-laws: ‘They just go an extra mile every time’) Kusha Kapila called out an Instagram user for a derogatory message and Sonakshi Sinha supported her.

Kusha Kapila responds to troll

Kusha took to her Instagram stories to post a collage of the views she’s currently enjoying and herself. She even attached the word ‘paglu’ in the caption to words like moon, sun and sky, hopping onto a trend. An Instagram user replied to her message by using a derogatory word.

Attaching the screenshot of his message on her stories, Kusha wrote, “Satyam ki wajah se kitney logon ki mental health kharab rehti hogi. I offer to pay for two years worth of therapy and inner work for you so you don’t feel compelled to show your darindigi at the sight of a happy woman. Write to me on thaapadmarungi@sudharjasaale.com. (It’s because of people like Satyam that people’s mental health is affected. I offer to pay for two years worth of therapy and inner work for you so you don’t feel compelled to show your brutality at the sight of a happy woman.)

Sonakshi Sinha defends her

After Kusha posted this on her stories, Sonakshi re-shared it offering her support and lauding her for sharing the screenshot without hiding the Instagram user’s handle. She wrote, “Well done on calling out these low lives @kushakapila!! I think we all need to name and shame them… hazaar gaali padegi, instagram spam ho jayega aur nani yaad aa jayegi (you’ll be showered with abuses and your Instagram will be spammed, you’ll repent it).” Kusha re-posted Sonakshi’s stories with queen and heart emojis.

A screengrab of Kusha Kapila's Instagram stories.

Last seen in the 2024 films Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Kakuda, Sonakshi will soon be seen in Jatadhara and Nikita Roy. Kusha was last seen in the 2024 web series Life Hill Gayi and the 2023 film Thank You for Coming.