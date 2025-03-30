Menu Explore
Sonakshi Sinha gushes about her in-laws: ‘They just go an extra mile every time’

BySugandha Rawal
Mar 30, 2025 07:43 PM IST

Sonakshi made her relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal official by getting married to him in June last year. They dated for seven years before getting married.

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been giving fans major couple goals, and recently, Sonakshi opened up about the difference between living with her parents and her in-laws. According to Sonakshi, her in-laws go the extra mile to make her feel comfortable and at ease. Also read: Sonakshi Sinha on her interfaith marriage with Zaheer Iqbal: 'We respect each other’s religion’

Sonakshi Sinha on bond with her in-laws

Sonakshi and Zaheer recently went live on YouTube, during which they answered their fans’ questions. One fan asked Sonakshi, who is the daughter of Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, about the difference she feels in her own home and in her in-laws’ home.

Sonakshi said, “As a daughter, I was obviously very pampered in my own house. But in my in-law’s house, they treat me like more than a daughter. I feel I’m truly blessed to have found in-laws like that. Kyunki wo responsibility bhi hai ki kisi aur ki beti humare ghar pe aayi hai (Because they also feel the responsibility that another person’s daughter has come into their home). So, they just go an extra mile every time and they just make me feel like I have always lived here and I’ve been born in this house and I am the daughter of this house”.

To this, Zaheer added, “Thank God that didn’t happen!". Sonakshi laughed and asked him not to apply logic to everything.

About the couple

Sonakshi made her relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal official by getting married to him in June last year. They dated for seven years before getting married on June 23, the same date they started dating. They threw a bash for their closest friends and family later in the day.

“On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife,” they wrote sharing the wedding pictures.

