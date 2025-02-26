Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sonakshi Sinha on her interfaith marriage with Zaheer Iqbal: 'We respect each other’s religion’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Feb 26, 2025 09:48 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha made her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal official by getting married to him in June last year. They dated for seven years before getting married.

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were trolled for their interfaith marriage last year. In a new interview, Sonakshi revealed that they never discussed religion with each other, saying no one ever asked her to convert. Also read: Mukesh Khanna backs Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal on being trolled over interfaith wedding: 'Can't Hindu and Muslim marry'

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23 last year.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23 last year.

Sonakshi reacts

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Sonakshi delved into her personal life, specifically her marriage to Zaheer Iqbal.

“We were not looking at religion. Here are two people in love with each other who want to get married, and were getting married. He is not enforcing his religion on me. I am not enforcing my religion on him. We never discussed anything about religion. We don't sit and talk. We appreciate and understand each other’s cultures. They follow certain traditions at their home. I follow certain traditions at my house.... I respect them and their culture. They respect me and my entire family. That’s how it should be,” Sonakshi said.

She added, “The best way to get married was a Special Marriage Act where I, as a Hindu woman, do not need to change my religion and he as a Muslim man can remain a Muslim man. And two people in love share a beautiful bond of marriage so. It was as simple as that. There was never a question asked... Are you going to convert? We love each other. We are getting married”.

About the couple

Sonakshi made her relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal official by getting married to him in June last year. They dated for seven years before getting married on June 23, the same date they started dating. They threw a bash for their closest friends and family later in the day. “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife,” they wrote sharing the wedding pictures.

Sonakshi was most recently last seen in Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. It was released on ZEE5 last year. Next, she will be seen in Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, which will also feature Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On