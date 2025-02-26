Sonakshi Sinha on her interfaith marriage with Zaheer Iqbal: 'We respect each other’s religion’

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were trolled for their interfaith marriage last year. In a new interview, Sonakshi revealed that they never discussed religion with each other, saying no one ever asked her to convert. Also read: Mukesh Khanna backs Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal on being trolled over interfaith wedding: 'Can't Hindu and Muslim marry' Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23 last year.

Sonakshi reacts

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Sonakshi delved into her personal life, specifically her marriage to Zaheer Iqbal.

“We were not looking at religion. Here are two people in love with each other who want to get married, and were getting married. He is not enforcing his religion on me. I am not enforcing my religion on him. We never discussed anything about religion. We don't sit and talk. We appreciate and understand each other’s cultures. They follow certain traditions at their home. I follow certain traditions at my house.... I respect them and their culture. They respect me and my entire family. That’s how it should be,” Sonakshi said.

She added, “The best way to get married was a Special Marriage Act where I, as a Hindu woman, do not need to change my religion and he as a Muslim man can remain a Muslim man. And two people in love share a beautiful bond of marriage so. It was as simple as that. There was never a question asked... Are you going to convert? We love each other. We are getting married”.

About the couple

Sonakshi made her relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal official by getting married to him in June last year. They dated for seven years before getting married on June 23, the same date they started dating. They threw a bash for their closest friends and family later in the day. “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife,” they wrote sharing the wedding pictures.

Sonakshi was most recently last seen in Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. It was released on ZEE5 last year. Next, she will be seen in Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, which will also feature Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles.