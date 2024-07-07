Mukesh Khanna backs Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal on being trolled over interfaith wedding: 'Can't Hindu and Muslim marry'

Mukesh Khanna slams trolls over Sonakshi's wedding

While responding to the social media trolls, the Shaktimaan actor opined, “Don't view Sonakshi and Zaheer's marriage through a Hindu-Muslim lens. What Sonakshi did was not a sudden decision. They have been together for 6-7 years before getting married. People are calling this love jihad. Love jihad happens when a girl's marriage is forced.”

He further said, “Can't a Hindu and a Muslim marry? Many did so in our time and are happy. This wedding is a family matter for them.”

Shatrughan Sinha claims smear campaign again family

Recently, Shatrughan Sinha in an interview with Times Now, had recently alleged that there was a vicious smear campaign against her family over reports of Luv Sinha not attending Sonakshi's wedding. He told, “There was absolutely nothing to worry about. We were like any ordinary family with a wedding happening. Just why we became a target of so much attention, you will know better than me.”

Sonakshi SInha-Zaheer Iqbal relationship

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before they got married on the same date they fell in love. They began dating on June 23, 2017. The duo co-starred in the film Double XL, which was co-produced by Huma Qureshi. Notably, Zaheer is the son of businessman Iqbal Ratansi, who is a close childhood friend of Salman Khan. Moreover, Salman backed Zaheer's debut film, Notebook, in which he starred alongside Pranutan Bahl. For the unversed, Sonakshi was introduced to Zaheer by Salman at a social gathering.

Sonakshi will be next seen in Aditya Sarpotdar's horror-comedy Kakuda.