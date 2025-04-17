Sonakshi Sinha hits back at troll predicting her and Zaheer Iqbal’s divorce: ‘Pehle tere mummy papa…’

Back in June last year, another Bollywood couple who was rumoured to be together finally made their relationship Instagram official with wedding pictures. Yes, we are talking about the madly in love star jodi Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. After dating for 7 long years, and keeping their love story a secret from fans, the love birds got married in a civil ceremony, under the Special Marriage Act, with their loved ones in attendance. While fans were over the moon with joy for the two, there were obviously trolls lurking in the shadows. Which is why Sonakshi and Zaheer had turned off the comments on their wedding pics. But today, Sonakshi decided to take a troll head on. Sonakshi Sinha and husband Zaheer Iqbal

Earlier today, a fan-made Instagram reel of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s adorable moments together went viral, which had the caption: “Don't get married if your man is not this obsessed with you.” While the couple and their fans were busy gushing over the cute clip, a nasty comment by a troll on social media went viral simultaneously. This netizen wrote, “Ur divorce is too close to u.” A majority of celebrities believe that ignorance is bliss when it comes to handling online trolls. But Sonakshi gave the troll a befitting reply, which is now winning the internet. The actor responded, “@dark123707 pehle terr mummy papa karenge phir hum... promise!”

Soon after Sonakshi’s interaction with the troll surfaced online, many fans showered love on the actor and the couple. For instance, one netizen claimed, “People nowadays becomes sad on seeing happy couples,” whereas another opined, “Tbh - Sona & zaheer look the most happiest couple in the industry🙌❤️.” Another fan stated, “Aesa trust sbko apne relationship pr hona chahiye 👍,” while a comment read, “Karwa li apni bezzati 😂😂😂😂😂 sahi answer diya sona ne 🙌.”

On the film front, Zaheer was last seen in Ruslaan (2024). Sonakshi, on the other hand, will soon return to our screens with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi 2.