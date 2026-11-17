In popular retellings of the Hindu epic Ramayana, Kaikeyi is often portrayed as the evil stepmother who sends Lord Ram into exile, setting off a chain of events that eventually leads to Ravana abducting Sita. However, Lara Dutta, who plays Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, believes the character is far more complex than this popular perception.

Lara Dutta defended her character of Kaikeyi in Ramayana.

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In a recent interaction, Lara defended Kaikeyi, explaining how her actions were rooted in promises made to her and her desire to secure her son's rightful place in Ayodhya. The actor also pointed out that there would be no Ramayana as we know it without Kaikeyi's decisions.

Lara Dutta explains why Kaikeyi sent Ram into exile

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Speaking about Kaikeyi's character, Lara recalled how she had saved King Dasharath on the battlefield, following which he promised to grant her two wishes. She also highlighted another promise made by Dasharath to Kaikeyi's father before their marriage. Kaikeyi's father was reluctant to marry his daughter to Dasharath because he did not want her to become the king's third queen. Dasharath therefore promised that Kaikeyi's son would inherit the throne of Ayodhya, irrespective of whether he was the eldest.

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining the conflict that shaped Kaikeyi's actions, Lara told SCREEN, “She was caught between her love as a mother and her duty as a mother to enforce what was her son’s birthright. If she didn’t fight for her son, in a massive kingdom like Ayodhya, where there was so much intrigue and court politics at play, he’d lose what was promised to him at birth. It’s an incredibly complex character to play. She’s always been portrayed as a villain, but if you actually look at it, it’s said in a different version that she took birth with the divine purpose to make Lord Rama fulfil the prophecy of vanquishing Ravana and restoring peace and faith on Earth.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the conflict that shaped Kaikeyi's actions, Lara told SCREEN, “She was caught between her love as a mother and her duty as a mother to enforce what was her son’s birthright. If she didn’t fight for her son, in a massive kingdom like Ayodhya, where there was so much intrigue and court politics at play, he’d lose what was promised to him at birth. It’s an incredibly complex character to play. She’s always been portrayed as a villain, but if you actually look at it, it’s said in a different version that she took birth with the divine purpose to make Lord Rama fulfil the prophecy of vanquishing Ravana and restoring peace and faith on Earth.” {{/usCountry}}

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Lara Dutta says there would be no Ramayana without Kaikeyi

Claiming that there would be no Ramayana without Kaikeyi, Lara explained how her decision to send Ram into exile set the epic's central events in motion. She said, “Because then Rama would’ve become the king of Ayodhya, ruled like any other king, and that would’ve been his history. But it was only because he was banished to the forest that all the events, including Ravana kidnapping Sita, took place. She’s such a pivotal character in the story. In her mind, she’s just asking for what was promised to her, and not manipulating anybody.”

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic. The first instalment, which released in theatres on November 5, 2026, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film has music by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The second part is planned for a Diwali 2028 release.