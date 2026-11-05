Lara Dutta humbled to be part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, calls Kaikeyi one of the ‘most misunderstood’ women in history

The biggest Indian film has arrived in theatres today. Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, released worldwide on November 5, ahead of the Diwali. Actor Lara Dutta, who plays Kaikeyi in the film, has now penned a heartfelt note on being part of the journey from the start and how she got the chance to play ‘one of the most misunderstood women in history.’

Lara Dutta shared her experience on playing Kaikeyi in Ramayana.

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In Ramayana, Queen Kaikeyi demands two boons from King Dasharatha that directly affect Rama: Her son, Bharata, be installed as the rightful king and crown prince (Yuvaraja) of Ayodhya, and that Rama be banished to the Dandaka forest for 14 years.

What Lara said

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Taking to her Instagram account, Lara shared a few stills of her look as Kaikeyi from the film and penned a long caption to speak about the privilege of being part of a historical journey with Ramayana. She began, "What began many years ago as a fervent wish… to be a part of something greater than oneself. Greater than the collective. Something that transcends time itself… something woven into the very fabric of our being.

Deep Dive Who does Lara Dutta play in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana? Lara Dutta plays Queen Kaikeyi. She said she was grateful for the opportunity to portray the character’s humanity, vulnerabilities, guilt and remorse. Why does Lara Dutta call Kaikeyi one of history’s most misunderstood women? Lara said she hopes viewers will look beyond centuries of perceptions and recognise Kaikeyi’s humanity and pivotal role in the story. What boons does Kaikeyi ask King Dasharatha for in Ramayana? Kaikeyi asks that her son Bharata be made king and crown prince of Ayodhya, and that Rama be banished to the Dandaka forest for 14 years.

And today, that wish finds its place in a story as timeless as eternity."

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “What an extraordinary privilege to portray a mother who has perhaps been one of the most misunderstood women in history. To be entrusted with the responsibility of bringing alive her humanity… her angst, her vulnerabilities, her guilt and her remorse. A woman who changed the course of history. Or perhaps, one could say, set it upon the path it was always destined to take. I am humbled. I am deeply grateful.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “What an extraordinary privilege to portray a mother who has perhaps been one of the most misunderstood women in history. To be entrusted with the responsibility of bringing alive her humanity… her angst, her vulnerabilities, her guilt and her remorse. A woman who changed the course of history. Or perhaps, one could say, set it upon the path it was always destined to take. I am humbled. I am deeply grateful.” {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking about the release, Lara shared, “Today, this divine story comes to you. And I hope, in my own small way, I will do justice to Mata Kaikeyi. That you will look beyond the perceptions of centuries and embrace her for the pivotal role she played in bringing a divine prophecy to fruition. Jai Shree Ram.”

The actor thanked the makers and wrote, “My heartfelt gratitude to @iamnamitmalhotra and @niteshtiwari22 for entrusting me with this extraordinary opportunity. And to my incredible cast and crew… my deepest respect, love and gratitude. It is a privilege to walk this journey with you. I miss my father tremendously today and wish he was here with me to see this. Some stories are not merely told. They are lived, felt and carried within us. This is one such story.”

About the film

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Ramayana, made on a reported budget of ₹4000 crore, is one of the most expensive film productions in the world, not just in India. With VFX from eight-time Oscar-winning studio DNEG, it is being marketed as India's first film equivalent of Hollywood blockbusters. For its global release, the makers have partnered with Sony Pictures, which is giving it the widest release for any Indian film - in 70,000 screens.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit's Prime Focus and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.