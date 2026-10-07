‘Like your movie, money is also Ata Pata Laapata’: CJI warns Rajpal Yadav over his conduct, says even actor's advocates could be cast in his films

Actor Rajpal Yadav appeared in person before the Supreme Court on Wednesday after the Court’s stern warning over his failure to deposit the amount due in a cheque-bounce case. As per the latest update from news agency ANI, the actor told the Court that he would pay ₹2 crore and showed a demand draft of ₹1.15 crore. A buyer of his property, who is to pay the remaining ₹85 lakh, was also present in court.

What the SC told Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav appeared before the Supreme Court over his failure to deposit the noted amount due in a cheque-bounce case. (File) (HT_PRINT)

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A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed Yadav to deposit ₹2 crore towards the amount due to the complainant by October 13. The Court said it would consider his plea against the Delhi High Court order which had convicted Yadav and imposed a three month sentence on him (for failing to make good payments against a loan from a private party) after the payment is made.

Yadav’s counsel told the Court that he had gone to the Courts’ Registry to make the payment, but RTGS was not permissible. He therefore brought the ₹1.15 crore demand draft. On the remaining ₹85 lakh, counsel said the buyer of Yadav’s property was present and would make the payment.

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Deep Dive What was the Supreme Court's directive to Rajpal Yadav regarding his cheque-bounce case? The Supreme Court directed Rajpal Yadav to deposit ₹2 crore towards the amount due by October 13, before considering his plea against the earlier conviction and sentence. Why did Rajpal Yadav face legal issues related to the film Ata Pata Laapata? Yadav took a ₹5 crore loan in 2010 for producing the film Ata Pata Laapata and defaulted on repayment, resulting in multiple dishonoured cheques and leading to cheque-bounce proceedings. How did Rajpal Yadav respond to the court's concerns about his conduct during the hearings? Rajpal Yadav acknowledged his financial losses from Ata Pata Laapata and mentioned he had suffered substantial losses, while also assuring the court that he was making efforts to pay the remaining ₹85 lakh owed.

{{^usCountry}} The Court made it clear that the extensions were being granted only to secure payment to the complainant and warned Yadav over his conduct.“Law should not be utilised like this”, it said. Justice Joymalya Bagchi questioned whether Yadav had suffered imprisonment and indicated that the Court could consider enhancement of his sentence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Court made it clear that the extensions were being granted only to secure payment to the complainant and warned Yadav over his conduct.“Law should not be utilised like this”, it said. Justice Joymalya Bagchi questioned whether Yadav had suffered imprisonment and indicated that the Court could consider enhancement of his sentence. {{/usCountry}}

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The case relates to a loan of around ₹5 crore allegedly taken by Yadav from M/s Murli Projects Pvt Ltd in 2010 for his film Ata Pata Laapata. Seven repayment cheques of ₹1.05 crore each were subsequently dishonoured, leading to the cheque-bounce proceedings. The unpaid amount increased over the years with interest and other charges.

Informal exchange with the actor

After passing the order, the bench had an informal exchange with Yadav, who spoke about the losses suffered on account of Ata Pata Laapata. He said around ₹200-250 crore had been lost on the film and that the producers had also suffered.

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The CJI referred to the film’s title while commenting on the case. “Like your movie, your money is also Ata Pata Laapata, gayab (missing)”, the CJI remarked in jest. The CJI then advised him to make a good film and entertain people. In jest, he added that advocates appearing before the Supreme Court were also good actors and could be cast in his films.

Rajpal Yadav also told the Court that despite the losses from the film, he was being pursued over the ₹5 crore liability.

The Court had on October 5 come down heavily on Yadav for failing to comply with the earlier direction to deposit ₹2 crore. On September 15, it had granted him a final two-week opportunity to deposit the amount and submit a concrete repayment plan.

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(via inputs from ANI)