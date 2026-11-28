Shanaya Kapoor is basking in the release of her new show, Student of the Year: After Dark. The actor and her mother, Maheep Kapoor, attended the We The Women event in Mumbai where they spoke about films and surviving in Bollywood amid a lot of trolling. Speaking to Barkha Dutt, Maheep recalled a disturbing situation when Shanaya was only 10 years old and was already being trolled for her looks.

What Maheep said

Maheep Kapoor detailed how Shanaya Kapoor had to deal with a lot of scrutiny from a young age. more less

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Maheep shared, “It started years ago, we had come off a flight. They had taken a picture of Shanaya, and she was all of 10 and a half or 11. The caption was, ‘Do you think she can make it in the film industry?’ ‘Does she have the looks?’ I went mad, I went absolutely crazy and had a sleepless night. I called them and said that she did not sign up for this. Now she has, but at that point, I said that even the praise is not something that she can deal with. The brickbats were anyways brutal, but she wasn't prepared. I needed to be that mother who was never going to mollycoddle my kids and had to explain to them for what is going to happen. It was tough love… There is a lot of scrutiny and I feel sad.”

‘Sometimes it does take a toll me’

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Shanaya said that she has to deal with the negativity as something that comes along with her profession as an actor. She said that she is grateful first for being in front of the camera. “When it comes to trolling, as an actor I have signed up for it, and it is the least of the troubles I can face. The chance to face the camera is my… it feels important to me. Sometimes it does take a toll on me, and on some days I used to body-shame myself without realising it subconsciously. It is not healthy, but I have to be aware and work on it,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Shanaya said that she has to deal with the negativity as something that comes along with her profession as an actor. She said that she is grateful first for being in front of the camera. “When it comes to trolling, as an actor I have signed up for it, and it is the least of the troubles I can face. The chance to face the camera is my… it feels important to me. Sometimes it does take a toll on me, and on some days I used to body-shame myself without realising it subconsciously. It is not healthy, but I have to be aware and work on it,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Shanaya’s Bollywood debut, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, saw her romancing Vikrant Massey. The film, helmed by Santosh Singh, received mixed reviews from critics and failed at the box office. However, Shanaya recently revealed that she did not take the mixed reception to heart, as she was already busy working on her upcoming film, Tu Yaa Main.

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Helmed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. Rooted in creator-driven culture, the film offers a fresh, youthful take on love and survival.

About Student of the Year: After Dark

Directed by Reema Maya, the series stars Shanaya Kapoor in a double role, alongside Abhinav Singh, Divik Sharma, Manya Grover, Deeya Damani, Adi Malik, Sheeba Chaddha and Vivek Gomber. It revolves around Shanaya's character entering the cutthroat Student of the Year competition to find the killer of her twin sister. As she investigates, she must also navigate competition and betrayal.