Anupam Kher is basking in the praise for his performances in Ramayana (where he voiced Jatayu) and in Friday release Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The veteran actor plays a pivotal role in the Sooraj Barjatya film which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in lead roles. On Saturday, Anupam shared a new post on his X account to reveal that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had penned an emotional letter for him to praise his performance in the film.

Mahesh Bhatt writes to Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher and Mahesh Bhatt have remained close friends for decades. more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the letter, Mahesh Bhatt began by saying, "Jatayu is still fresh in my mind. This morning, in Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, you walked onto the screen as a grandfather, and I began to weep. Why? You'd hardly said a word. I once asked an American painter, 'Who's the greatest actor you've ever seen? Pacino? De Niro?' 'Brando', he said. 'Even in his silences, he moves me'. But why? He said that who you are comes through in the way you stand, in the way you look at someone. Watching you today, I understood him."

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

He praised the actor's ability to convey compassion through his expressions, body language and silences. Recalling their first collaboration, Bhatt added, "You were in your twenties when we made Saaransh. I asked one thing of you as Pradhan. Look at the man sitting across from you. He stands in the way of what you want most. Can you still feel his pain? I saw that same compassion in you today. You speak up for the women in that house. And the man you stand up to can look at you and know you still love him. All those years ago, I asked a boy to feel another man's pain. Today that boy moved me to tears."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He concluded by saying that he wished he could have been beside him after the screening to embrace him. Anupam's response {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He concluded by saying that he wished he could have been beside him after the screening to embrace him. Anupam's response {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In the caption, Anupam wrote in response to the letter that he must be doing something right to receive a letter like this from his mentor, the director of his first film Saaransh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He said, “Mahesh Bhatt ji watched ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ in a theatre, and his words about my performance have left me deeply moved. In one month, I’ve received two letters from him: one for Jatayu, and now one for this film. Aisa bahut kam hota hai (This happens rarely). I don’t quite know how to react, except to say that I feel like the luckiest man on earth. Bhatt Sahib, your love and appreciation give me the courage to keep reaching higher and to keep doing work that makes you proud. Thank you for your warmth, your generosity and your magical words. They have made me feel like the proudest man on earth.”

About the film

Yeh Prem Mol Liya brings Sooraj Barjatya's trademark cinematic world of family values and traditions into a contemporary setting. It follows Prem Mishra (Khurrana), a musician, who chooses to move into his bride Purva Solanki's (Sharvari) household, as she is the sole caretaker of the women in her family.