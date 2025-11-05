Mahieka Sharma shares intimate moments with boyfriend Hardik Pandya during vacation. See pics

Cricketer Hardik Pandya took a vacation with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, recently and spent their time relaxing. Taking to Instagram, Hardik shared a bunch of photos giving a glimpse of their fun-filled moments. After parting ways with Natasha Stankovic, Hardik Pandya is now dating Mahieka Sharma.

Hardik Pandya shares vacation pics with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

In a photo, Hardik and Mahieka were seen inside the water looking at each other as they stood close. In another photo, Mahieka feasted on sushi. The duo was also seen spending time with their pets. In yet another picture, Hardik and Mahieka stood outside cold therapy chambers and made goofy poses while looking at each other.

Hardik posts photos with son Agastya

They also posed with their drinks in a picture. Hardik also shared a few photos with his son Agastya Panda. Hardik also went for a run, watched a film, played indoor games, feasted on food and went for a drive as seen in a few photos. Sharing the photos, Hardik posted a bat, paw print and white swan emojis.

About Hardik and Mahieka, Jasmin Walia, Natasha Stankovic

Last month, Hardik confirmed his relationship with Mahieka just a few weeks after rumours about their relationship. They were also spotted together at the Mumbai airport. The all-rounder had also posted a series of photos on Instagram Stories featuring Mahieka.

Earlier this year, Hardik was rumoured to be dating UK singer Jasmin Walia. She was spotted in the stadium when Hardik was playing. She was also seen in the Mumbai Indians (MI) team bus following their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai. Later, it was reported that they split and unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Hardik was earlier married to actor Natasha Stankovic. They got married in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Agastya was born on July 30, 2020. The couple confirmed their split in July last year after months of speculation.

In a statement, they had said, “After four years together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as we built a family together.”