From romantic walks to dinner dates: Inside Hardik Pandya’s intimate birthday celebration with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

After going Instagram official with his relationship, cricketer Hardik Pandya celebrated his birthday with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma at a scenic beach location, enjoying romantic walks, a candlelit dinner, and many birthday surprises. Earlier this week, Hardik Pandya confirmed his relationship with Mahieka just a few weeks after the romance buzz.

Hardik Pandya celebrates birthday with girlfriend

Hardik turned 32 on Saturday and gave fans a glimpse of his birthday celebrations through Instagram Stories. The cricketer’s day was filled with romantic moments spent with his girlfriend, Mahieka.

The first slide featured a chocolate cake adorned with ‘Happy Birthday’ message”, followed by a photo of Hardik himself in the second slide. The third slide offered a peek at a surprise planned for him, while the fourth showcased a birthday message on the floor, showing the feet of Hardik and Mahieka. The final slide captured a serene moment of Hardik and Mahieka enjoying a long walk together by the beach. He added the song 'Bitter Sweet Symphony' as the background music.

Earlier this week, Hardik confirmed his relationship with Mahieka just a few weeks after the romance buzz. They were also spotted together at the Mumbai airport. Later, the Indian all-rounder posted a series of Instagram stories featuring the 24-year-old model.

In one of the stories, Hardik was seen posing with Mahieka on a beach during the birthday getaway. Another shows a black-and-white photograph from the same trip, giving followers a peek into what looks like a new, happy chapter in his life. He also shared photos in which he was surrounded by his family — his son Agastya, mother and grandmother — along with a glimpse of a birthday cake.

About Hardik’s personal life

Earlier this year, Hardik was rumoured to be dating UK singer Jasmin Walia. She was spotted in the stadium when Hardik was playing. She was once seen stepping onto the Mumbai Indians (MI) team bus following their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai. They didn’t confirm or deny their relationship at that time. Later, it was reported that they have split, and unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Hardik and Natasha, who got married in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, confirmed their split in July last year after months of speculation. In a statement, the cricketer said, “After four years together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as we built a family together.”