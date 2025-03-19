Menu Explore
‘Main aisi picture kabhi na dekhne jau’: Jaya Bachchan criticises Toilet Ek Prem Katha, calls it a ‘flop film’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Mar 19, 2025 03:11 PM IST

Jaya Bachchan also called Toilet Ek Prem Katha ‘a flop film’. The film was a commercial success after its release in 2017.

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan has criticised the title of Akshay Kumar's 2017 film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Speaking with Indian TV, Jaya also asked the audience if they would watch a movie with such a title. She also called it a "flop film". (Also Read | Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha opens at No 1 in China with 61 cr)

Jaya Bachchan spoke about Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.
Jaya Bachchan spoke about Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Jaya Bachchan criticises Toilet: Ek Prem Katha title

Jaya Bachchan was given the example of the film while talking about movies with social messages. She said, “Abhi aap naam bhi dekhiye toh main aisi picturein khud kabhi na dekhne jau. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, yeh koi naam hai? Yeh koi title hai? Please bataiye aap logo me se kitne log iss tarah ki title wali film dekhne jayenge (Look at the name of the film, I'll never go to watch such movies. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is it a name? Is it a good title? How many of you will go and watch films with such titles).”

She asked the audience to respond who all would watch the movie and a few of them raised their hands. Jaya instantly said, "Picture flop hai (It’s a flop film)."

About Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) is a comedy-drama film directed by Shree Narayan Singh. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. The film emphasizes the eradication of open defecation and the importance of toilets, especially in rural areas. The film received positive reviews from critics for its scripting and performances.

It was a commercial success domestically and globally. The film received three nominations at the Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Director for Narayan Singh and Best Actor for Akshay.

About Akshay's films

Akshay was last seen in Sky Force, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. Sky Force also stars Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Veer Pahariya.

Fans will see Akshay in Bhooth Bangla, which will be helmed by Priyadarshan. The film will also star Tabu and Paresh Rawal. Bhooth Bangla is scheduled for release on April 2, 2026. Wamiqa Gabbi is rumoured to play a significant role.

Akshay also has Kesari Chapter 2-The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh in the pipeline. It also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday. The film, based on the life of India's top barrister, C Sankaran Nair, will release on April 18, 2025. The film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.

