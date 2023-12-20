Main Atal Hoon trailer: Pankaj Tripathi masterfully transforms into late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in this biopic. Watch

Makers of the upcoming biopic drama film Main Atal Hoon on Wednesday unveiled the film's official trailer. Taking to YouTube, Hitz Music shared the trailer. The three-minute-and-37-second-long trailer shared a glimpse into the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Pankaj Tripathi essays the titular role. (Also Read | Pankaj Tripathi on similarities between Kadak Singh and Animal) Pankaj Tripathi in a still from Main Atal Hoon trailer.

Main Atal Hoon trailer

The trailer shows Pankaj as the late PM – his journey from a young leader of the masses to the Lok Sabha. The video also gives a glimpse of the late PM's sense of humour, his formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), being in Opposition and then forming his government. Pankaj beautifully transformed to convincingly play the late PM.

The late PM is renowned for his contributions to education, science, infrastructure, and strengthening global ties. The trailer takes you through the early days of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his childhood, political career, his sheer dedication to bring a change and make India a great nation.

About Main Atal Hoon

Main Atal Hoon is a biopic of late three-time Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was conferred with the country's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna. Helmed by director Ravi Jadhav, Main Atal Hoon features Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role as Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav while the music has been composed by Salim- Sulaiman. Main Atal Hoon is all set to hit theatres on January 19, 2024. Earlier, it was scheduled to release in December 2023.

Pankaj on playing the late PM

Speaking about the film, Pankaj said in a statement, “More than the film, the journey of playing Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee is really close to my heart. The man is truly a legend, and we are honoured to bring his inspiring story to the world. I hope audiences appreciate our efforts to bring in the legacy of Atal ji onto the big screens.”

