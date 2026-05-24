Main Vaapas Aaunga first review out: Ektaa Kapoor says Imtiaz Ali is in 'top form', reveals film's ‘surprise package’

Imtiaz Ali's directorial Main Vaapas Aaungais still days away from hitting theatres, but the film’s first review is already out — and it comes from none other than television and film producer Ektaa Kapoor. On Sunday, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the film and also revealed the name of the actor who turned out to be the “surprise package.” Ektaa Kapoor praised Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Ektaa reviews Main Vaapas Aaunga Ektaa wrote, "So I still can’t get over the film I saw… It genuinely took me an entire day to even think of what to write because I didn’t want to get a single word wrong. A film that the world is going to witness in June… I got to experience in May. And let me tell you, even a month before its release, all I want to say is: you have no idea what’s coming next!"

She added, "This movie is called Main Vaapas Aaunga, a love story set against the backdrop of the Partition. A film that beautifully shows how generations may think differently, live differently, and love differently… yet somehow it all leads back to the same thing: you have to fall in love. It’s emotional, timeless, and stays with you long after it ends. It creates an unheard-of, unbelievable nostalgia. It leaves everyone thinking about that one person they never got closure with… that one person they left with unfinished promises… That one person they know they’ll remember even on their last day. This film leaves you with a heart-wrenching kind of love, the kind two people must have felt in a time when there were no mobile phones, no digital media… just longing, patience, and emotions that stayed forever."