New Delhi, The makers of "Unexpected – Safed Sach", featuring Sanjay Kapoor in the role of an investigating police officer SSP Bharat Singh, released the first look poster of the film which is set to release in 2027.

Makers of Sanjay Kapoor-starrer 'Unexpected - Safed Sach' release first look poster of the film more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The film revolves around Dehradun's ISBT rape incident, which took place in 2024 as a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a roadways bus at the Inter-State Bus Terminal . Actors Prashant Narayanan and Esther Anil also feature alongside Kapoor, according to a press release.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

It is directed by Anji and explores the complexities of an investigation and the challenges faced by law enforcement in uncovering the truth behind a sensitive case.

Kapoor said featuring in the film has been a "meaningful experience" for him. "What makes this film important is its connection with a sensitive real-life subject. Incidents involving women's safety are not just headlines; they remind us of our collective responsibility as a society," he said in a statement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "Through my character, we hope to highlight the importance of a thorough investigation and the pursuit of truth. I think cinema can play an important role in bringing such issues into public conversation," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Through my character, we hope to highlight the importance of a thorough investigation and the pursuit of truth. I think cinema can play an important role in bringing such issues into public conversation," he added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The actor also shared the post on his Instagram handle on Saturday, which featured the poster of the film with Kapoor, Narayanan, Anil on it. "Behind every quiet face on this poster is the weight of that one fateful night. Yash Veera Films presents the official poster of 'UNEXPECTED ' - a true incident.

Coming to cinemas in 2027," read the caption.

Narayanan said the film "deals with a subject which is both sensitive and socially relevant".

"Stories on real incidents carry a certain responsibility, and as actors, it is important for us to approach such narratives with honesty and conviction. I was drawn to the film because of its gripping storyline and the larger message it tries to convey," he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The film is being made in nine languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Garhwali, Gujarati, Punjabi and Bhojpuri. It will have music composed by Kevin Roy.

The film presented by Yash Veera Films and is produced by Pyarelal Gundecha . Actors Prithvi Raj, Thambi Ramaiah, Sanjay Singh and Ganja Karuppu round off the cast of the film.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.