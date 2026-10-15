Mumbai, Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Neeraj Pandey's "Ghooskhor Pandat" has been retitled as "Gajab Raat" and will make its debut on Netflix on October 23.

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Ghooskhor Pandat' renamed 'Gajab Raat', to release on Oct 23

Directed by Ritesh Shah and produced by Pandey's banner Friday Storytellers, the crime thriller follows a police officer caught between personal gain and doing what he believes is right, as his decision sets off a chain of events over the course of one night, Netflix said in a press release on Thursday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The film also stars Saqib Saleem, Shraddha Das, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta, Kiku Sharda and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles.

"Gajab Raat" marks Bajpayee and Pandey's reunion after nearly a decade. They had earlier worked on movie

"My association with Netflix has been an exciting journey, and 'Gajab Raat' is another project I'm delighted to be a part of," Bajpayee, who had also collaborated with the streamer for its 2025 film "Inspector Zende", said in a statement.

"I have always been drawn to characters who are not easy to define, and this film gave me the opportunity to inhabit a world filled with suspense, moral dilemmas and questions of accountability. What makes the story particularly compelling is how the characters' motivations gradually reveal themselves as the night unfolds," he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "Gajab Raat" continues Pandey's creative association with Netflix following the success of "Khakee" franchise, "Sikandar Ka Muqaddar" and the recently-released show "Taskaree". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Gajab Raat" continues Pandey's creative association with Netflix following the success of "Khakee" franchise, "Sikandar Ka Muqaddar" and the recently-released show "Taskaree". {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"I have always believed that an engaging story should do more than keep you guessing; it should also leave you thinking. 'Gajab Raat' is a thriller where the choices that people make push them to a point where there are no easy answers. The tension comes as much from the moral dilemmas the characters face as from the events unfolding over the course of one night," the filmmaker-producer said.

"Reuniting with Manoj and introducing Ritesh as a director was another exciting aspect of the project. I'm looking forward to audiences experiencing the film on Netflix," he added.

Shah, who has worked as a writer on projects such as "Kahaani", "Pink", "Airlift" and "Raid", said he has been a huge fan of thriller movies.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

" pull you into a situation and keep you guessing what happens next, and that was the starting point for 'Gajab Raat'. With the story unfolding over a single night, we had the opportunity to build a sense of urgency and keep raising the stakes as events unfold... I'm looking forward to audiences discovering the film and experiencing the story for themselves," he said.

The film was announced by Netflix in February this year under the title "Ghooskhor Pandat", which triggered a social media backlash with several users, politicians and organisations calling it "casteist and offensive".

The controversy led to the registration of FIRs and a notice from the National Human Rights Commission to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. The matter also reached the Supreme Court, where the makers informed the court that the title would be changed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.