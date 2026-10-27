Mary Kom says Priyanka Chopra-starrer biopic showed only 10% of her struggle and hard work, calls film ‘not real’

Boxer Mary Kom has criticised her 2014 biopic, starring Priyanka Chopra, saying it failed to do justice to her life and struggles. After her exit from Bigg Boss, Mary reflected on the film and said only 10% of her hard work and struggles were shown on screen.

‘The biopic was not real’

Mary Kom was evicted from Bigg Boss Season 20 on October 24. (JioHotstar.)

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The boxer said she was disappointed with the Priyanka Chopra-starrer, as she felt it did not do justice to her life and all the hard work she had put in. When asked about the possibility of a sequel to the film, she said, “I don’t think there should be a sequel now; everybody knows my story. My career and journey have already been shown in the film and my book Unbreakable. However, the biopic was not real. I felt some parts of the story were not real. Only 10 percent of my struggle and hard work was shown in it. If you read the book, only then can you see my struggle and hard work. The remaining life I don’t know what will happen, but the future will be smooth, and happy, I wish that. People want to know if there will be room for love in my life. I will decide if that happens in the future.”

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‘I was not fake on Bigg Boss’

{{^usCountry}} During the same interaction, Mary spoke about her stint on Bigg Boss and said she had shown her real self on the show. She said, “I was not fake. Those who know me very well will know. It felt like it was the correct time. People had judged me in a different manner, but I didn’t care. I know people love me, and now they know the real Mary Kom too. I wanted to show them the person who reached here after working so hard in life. I sacrificed my entire life. Who would be able to play for 20 years? I proved with my actions how real I was. You cannot fake it for seven weeks. Sometimes I wondered how I would live like this, but I enjoyed it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the same interaction, Mary spoke about her stint on Bigg Boss and said she had shown her real self on the show. She said, “I was not fake. Those who know me very well will know. It felt like it was the correct time. People had judged me in a different manner, but I didn’t care. I know people love me, and now they know the real Mary Kom too. I wanted to show them the person who reached here after working so hard in life. I sacrificed my entire life. Who would be able to play for 20 years? I proved with my actions how real I was. You cannot fake it for seven weeks. Sometimes I wondered how I would live like this, but I enjoyed it.” {{/usCountry}}

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About the Mary Kom film

Released in 2014, Mary Kom starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead role and was based on the boxer's life. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film depicted Mary's journey from her early years in Manipur to becoming a world champion boxer. It also explored the personal challenges she faced while balancing her sporting career,motherhood and family life. The film was critically acclaimed and even won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.