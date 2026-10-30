Mira Rajput tells Kareena Kapoor that embracing motherhood at the age of 21 had its challenges but Shahid Kapoor was extremely supportive

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput when she was 21 in 2015. In 2016, they became parents when Mira gave birth to a daughter named Misha. Mira has now opened up about embracing motherhood at such an young age as she appeared on the chat show, What Women Want, hosted by Kareena Kapoor.

What Mira said

What Women Want 6 saw host Kareena Kapoor speaking to Mira Rajput.

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During the chat, Kareena asked whether Mira would want to do it any other way, to which Mira replied, “I don't think so. Regardless of what stage it comes to you, motherhood is a challenge. You and I have had kids in different stages but I am sure we both have had those challenges. With raising children, feeling overwhelmed, and I think at that time what helped me was that I had Shahid who was extremely supportive. I had my two sisters who had already had kids. I didn't read a single book because I saw them raising children. Ofcourse it had challenges but I would not have it any other way.”

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On spending time with her kids

{{^usCountry}} Mira went on to add that she has a great time with her kids and understands their way of communication. She said that she likes the fact that she can have a great time with her kids and that she will be 41 when Misha will be 21. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mira went on to add that she has a great time with her kids and understands their way of communication. She said that she likes the fact that she can have a great time with her kids and that she will be 41 when Misha will be 21. {{/usCountry}}

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Shahid and Mira had an arranged marriage in 2015, when Mira was 21 years old. The two met because they follow the same spiritual path. They have two children – daughter Misha and son Zain. Mira recently co-founded skincare brand Akind Beauty with Tira Beauty.

Kareena and Shahid dated for about four years from 2004-2007. In 2012, she married Saif Ali Khan and Shahid married Mira in 2015.

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Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kareena was recently seen headlining investigative drama Daayra. The film stars Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran as cops who face off while navigating the dark and complex world of juvenile crime.