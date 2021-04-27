Mithun Chakraborty refutes reports of testing positive for Covid-19: 'I am enjoying my holiday'

As India battles the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, reports surfaced claiming that Mithun Chakraborty had tested positive for Covid-19. However, the actor and his son Mimoh Chakraborty cleared the rumour.

Mithun, who has been busy with his political campaigns in West Bengal latetly, assured fans that he was fine and enjoying a break. Mimoh too issued a statement noting that Mithun is hale and hearty.

On Tuesday, Filmfare tweeted Mithun's statement which read, "After an extensive campaigning for more than a month, I am enjoying my holiday with my favourite food Beuli Dal and Aloo Posto.” Mimoh issued a statement to SpotboyE and said, "He is absolutely hale and hearty by the grace of God and the love and blessings of his fans. He continues to inspire me every day to work extremely hard and stay positive at all times. Not the COVID positive I must say. We have to take all the SOPs very seriously and follow as directed. This is a war we can't lose to this pandemic."

Also Read: Director of Ileana D’Cruz’s first film made heavy ceramic shells drop on her waist, called it 'romantic and feminine'

India has registered record numbers over the past few weeks. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday revealed India registered 3,23,144 new cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat have contributed 71.68% to the daily count.

Several Bollywood stars have tested positive for coronavirus in recent weeks. Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Akshay Kumar were a few stars who contracted the virus. Several Bollywood stars have dedicated their social media accounts to amplify resources. This includes Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Sonam Kapoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON