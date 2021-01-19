Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor is in a food coma after lavish lunch sent by Armaan Jain, see pic
- Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of her lavish lunch, sent by cousin Armaan Jain. Check it out here.
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a picture of her lavish lunch, sent to her by her cousin, Armaan Jain. Kareena is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan.
On Tuesday, she took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of her feast. "Food coma," she wrote on the post, thanking Armaan. She gave a special shout-out to the truffle daal. Her picture also included several kebabs and curries. Kareena's sister, Karisma Kapoor, also shared a post of the meal, and captioned it, "Best food ever."
Kareena and Saif are in the final stages of a move to a new house. She recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her new bedroom. She wrote, "Door to new beginnings." Karisma, also shared pictures of the new house, and wrote, "New beginnings always special."
In a recent interview to The Times of India, Kareena's designer spoke about the new house, which she said has a nursery for the new baby, and a swimming pool. "Saif and Kareena’s new house is an extension of sorts of the old one. They had become extremely comfortable with their house in Fortune Heights; they just didn't want to move out. So, the new house, which they should be moving into shortly, has a feel of the old pad but it also meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way," she said.
Earlier, even Saif had spoken about the new house. "Our new home is being renovated, which is why I hop across to see how things are coming along and not because I feel cooped in. I’m enjoying this time with my family."
Also read: Kareena Kapoor gives a peek inside her beautiful new home, fans are in awe
Kareena is due soon. She and Saif are parents to four-year-old son, Taimur, who will get a new room after the family moves into their new home.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zubeidaa turns 20: Shyam Benegal says love story worked even without a villain
- Director Shyam Benegal goes down memory lane as his National Award winning film Zubeidaa completes two decades, recalls how Manoj Bajpayee was initially diffident to play a Maharaja and Karisma Kapoor was nervous.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mom-to-be Kareena is in a food coma after lavish lunch sent by Armaan Jain
- Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of her lavish lunch, sent by cousin Armaan Jain. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma celebrates India's 'inspirational victory' against Australia
- Anushka Sharma has congratulated Team India on their historic victory against Australia on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R Madhavan: Not the guy known for fashion sense
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sherlyn accuses Sajid of exposing himself to her days after her dad's death
- Sherlyn Chopra has accused disgraced director Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct, adding that he's protected by the Bollywood 'mafia'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Heard Varun Dhawan's getting married this weekend': Pahlaj spills the beans
- Pahlaj Nihalani has said that although he hasn't received an invitation, he's heard that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are tying the knot this weekend.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: Box office has zero relevance in deciding film's quality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar connects the real Bhairon Singh with the reel one, Suniel Shetty!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aakanksha Singh: People think celebs fake mental health issues for publicity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt hospitalised, co-star Seema Pahwa says Bhansali runs smooth set
- After Alia Bhatt's reported hospitalisation for exertion, her Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star, Seema Pahwa, said that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali doesn't rush actors with work.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora drops Instagram advice with throwback pic, Rahul Khanna reacts
- Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture from her Goa vacation with Arjun Kapoor, along with some advice. Rahul Khanna said that he'll try to follow it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan confirms Radhe theatrical release on Eid 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena reveals secret to ‘glamorous’ look during pregnancy with K3G reference
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ind vs Aus: SRK to ‘now sleep peacefully’, Amitabh recalls racial abuse, injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika reveals first thing she does after waking up, answers fan questions
- Actor Deepika Padukone answered quirky questions in an Instagram Ask Me Anything session on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox