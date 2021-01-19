Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor is in a food coma after lavish lunch sent by Armaan Jain, see pic

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a picture of her lavish lunch, sent to her by her cousin, Armaan Jain. Kareena is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan.

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of her feast. "Food coma," she wrote on the post, thanking Armaan. She gave a special shout-out to the truffle daal. Her picture also included several kebabs and curries. Kareena's sister, Karisma Kapoor, also shared a post of the meal, and captioned it, "Best food ever."

Kareena and Saif are in the final stages of a move to a new house. She recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her new bedroom. She wrote, "Door to new beginnings." Karisma, also shared pictures of the new house, and wrote, "New beginnings always special."





In a recent interview to The Times of India, Kareena's designer spoke about the new house, which she said has a nursery for the new baby, and a swimming pool. "Saif and Kareena’s new house is an extension of sorts of the old one. They had become extremely comfortable with their house in Fortune Heights; they just didn't want to move out. So, the new house, which they should be moving into shortly, has a feel of the old pad but it also meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way," she said.

Earlier, even Saif had spoken about the new house. "Our new home is being renovated, which is why I hop across to see how things are coming along and not because I feel cooped in. I’m enjoying this time with my family."

Kareena is due soon. She and Saif are parents to four-year-old son, Taimur, who will get a new room after the family moves into their new home.





