    Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor is helped by a friend while walking as she attends Mumbai event

    Sonam Kapoor announced her second pregnancy in November with a stylish reveal, sharing nostalgic photos inspired by Princess Diana.

    Updated on: Jan 30, 2026 9:18 PM IST
    By Ritika Kumar
    Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor was recently spotted arriving at an event in Mumbai, where she was seen being gently helped by a friend as she walked into the venue. The Neerja star attended an event for an international beauty brand in Lower Parel in Mumbai, making a graceful appearance while prioritising comfort during her pregnancy.

    Sonam Kapoor, who is set to become a mother again, was seen attending an event in Mumbai.
    Sonam Kapoor, who is set to become a mother again, was seen attending an event in Mumbai.

    Pregnant Sonam Kapoor attends event in Mumbai

    On Friday, videos surfaced of Sonam attending the Lancome event in Mumbai. For the outing, Sonam chose a blue velvet dress, pairing the elegant look with minimal styling and leaving her hair open. As she made her way into the event, a friend was seen holding her hand and assisting her while having a conversation. Sonam also smiled for the camera as she walked to the event site.

    Sonam Kapoor's second pregnancy

    Sonam, 40, is set to embrace motherhood for the second time. The Veerey Di Wedding star announced her pregnancy in November with a stylish, nostalgic reveal. She shared pictures wearing a pink outfit inspired by Princess Diana, sparking excitement among fans and celebrities alike. The outfit Sonam wore for the announcement was a vintage Escada by Margaretha Ley (1988) ensemble, closely resembling one of Princess Diana’s iconic suits.

    Sonam shared the pictures on her social media; she captioned the post simply 'Mother,' accompanied by a kissing face emoji. The announcement was met with an outpouring of love from the film fraternity. Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor congratulated the couple in the comments. Parineeti Chopra congratulated her by writing, “Congrats, mamacitaaa.”

    Adding to the love, the dad-to-be Anand Ahuja gushed over his wife in the comments, writing, “Baby ma.. also chicccccc mama!”

    Several others also sent their warm wishes, including Patralekhaa, who recently embraced motherhood herself and offered her blessings to the couple. Sonam’s mother, Sunita Kapoor, praised her daughter’s look, calling her radiant.

    Sonam and Anand’s relationship

    Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their firstborn, son Vayu, in 2022. At the time, the couple announced his birth with a heartfelt note expressing gratitude to their doctors, friends and family, and sharing their excitement about beginning a new chapter of parenthood.

    • Ritika Kumar
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Ritika Kumar

      Ritika Kumar is a journalist with 15+ years in magazines, newspapers, and digital media. Experienced in covering general news, lifestyle, and entertainment with a sharp eye for detail and compelling storytelling.Read More

    recommendedIcon
