Moushmi Chatterjee's producer husband Jayanta Mukherjee dies at Mumbai home

Veteran producer Jayanta Mukherjee, who was married to actor Moushumi Chatterjee, has died following age-related illness. He was in his late 70s.

FWICE President confirms Jayanta Mukherjee's death

Moushmi Chatterjee's husband Jayanta Mukherjee was in his late 70s.

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"He passed away last evening due to age-related issues at his residence in Khar," BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), told PTI.

Who was Jayanta Mukherjee?

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The son of renowned music composer Hemant Kumar, Jayanta Mukherjee was associated with the film industry as a producer. He backed films such as Mazaaq (1975), Do Ladke Dono Kadke (1979) and Biwi Aur Makan. The first two films featured Moushumi in prominent roles. He was also associated with the television show Talaash, which aired in 1992.

He is survived by his wife, Moushumi, and daughter Megha Mukherjee. In 2019, the family had faced a major personal loss when their elder daughter, Payal, died at age 45. She suffered from Type 1 diabetes. Her health deteriorated significantly after 2017.

When Moushumi spoke about her marriage with Jayanta at 15

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{{^usCountry}} In an earlier interaction with NDTV, Moushumi, who rose to fame with her debut in Tarun Majumdar’s 1967 film Balika Badhu, spoke about getting married to Jayanta at the age of 15. The couple tied the knot in 1972. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an earlier interaction with NDTV, Moushumi, who rose to fame with her debut in Tarun Majumdar’s 1967 film Balika Badhu, spoke about getting married to Jayanta at the age of 15. The couple tied the knot in 1972. {{/usCountry}}

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She had said, "Everything happened for a reason. I was in the 10th standard, but I was engaged after Balika Badhu only because my father-in-law, Hemanta Mukherjee, was the music director of that film. So their family and our family became a thing. And at that time, everybody wanted to make me their daughter-in-law; everyone wanted me as their wife."