Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mumbai Police take a dig at Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani for flouting Covid-19 rules: ‘Avoid unnecessary Heropanti’
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were booked by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday.
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were booked by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday.
bollywood

Mumbai Police take a dig at Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani for flouting Covid-19 rules: ‘Avoid unnecessary Heropanti’

  • The Mumbai Police used the example of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani to urge citizens to stay home amid the Covid-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, the actors were booked for allegedly violating Covid-19 restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 03, 2021 01:26 PM IST

After Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were booked for allegedly violating Covid-19 restrictions, the Mumbai Police took a dig at them in a new tweet. The Mumbai Police, known for using pop culture references to create awareness, urged citizens to remain indoors and ‘avoid unnecessary Heropanti’.

“In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by Bandra PStn . We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19,” the post read, making references to Tiger’s films War and Heropanti, and Disha’s film Malang. The actors, however, were not directly named.


On Wednesday, a case was registered against Tiger and Disha for allegedly roaming at Bandstand Promenande after the 2 pm deadline for restrictions on the movement of people outside their houses. According to the police, the actors could not give a valid reason for being outdoors past the curfew time. Maharashtra is under lockdown until June 15.

“The case was registered under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest was made because it is a bailable section,” the police told ANI.

Also read: Anita Hassanandani calls husband Rohit Reddy ‘useless’ and ‘unromantic’. Here is why

Earlier, on Tuesday, Tiger and Disha were stopped by the police while they were reportedly driving back home from the gym. Bandra police officials said that their car entered a road which was closed due to some work. After verifying their documents, the police asked them to take a longer route to reach their building.

Tiger and Disha have been rumoured to be in a relationship since 2016, although they maintain that they are just good friends. They starred together in the 2018 film Baaghi 2. She also featured in a special song, Do You Love Me, in his last release, Baaghi 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tiger shroff disha patani mumbai police + 1 more

Related Stories

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff chose to leave the country for a vacation in the Maldives.
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff chose to leave the country for a vacation in the Maldives.
bollywood

Disha posts pic from Maldives trip with Tiger, he shares message on staying home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff jetted off to the Maldives on Sunday morning, while India reels under record numbers of new coronavirus cases.
READ FULL STORY
See Disha Patani's reaction to Tiger Shroff's latest Instagram post.
See Disha Patani's reaction to Tiger Shroff's latest Instagram post.
bollywood

Disha sends Tiger to the bro-zone after catching a glimpse of his pink shorts

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:23 AM IST
  • Tiger Shroff shared a picture in pink microshorts, which he called 'cute', but his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani had an unexpected reaction to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.