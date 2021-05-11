Jackie Shroff reveals if son Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani takes advice from him: ‘We don’t mingle that much’

Jackie Shroff said that he is not all that close to his Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-star Disha Patani, on being asked if she seeks advice from him. Disha is rumoured to be in a relationship with Jackie’s son Tiger Shroff.

“Itna humlog ka kuch khaas ghulmel hai hi nahi. Hum apne kaam mein lage hai, woh apne kaam mein lage hai. Kahaan, yeh saari baatein (We don’t mingle all that much. I am busy with my work, she is busy with hers. We don’t discuss such things),” Jackie told radio host Siddharth Kannan in a virtual interview.

“Aur aajkal advice...sab bachche smart hai, apne se aage nikal chuka hai. Abhi toh apun yeh Zoom-voom kar rahe hai, yeh sab toh unhone schoolon mein dekh liya hai, bhai (Kids today don’t need to seek advice, they are smart and ahead of us. We have just started using Zoom, they have been used to these things since school),” he added.

Disha has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Tiger since 2016 and shares a close relationship with his family as well. She has often been seen on outings with his mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff and they drop sweet comments on each other’s Instagram posts as well.

Tiger and Disha starred together in the 2018 film Baaghi 2. She also featured in a special song, Do You Love Me, in his film Baaghi 3.

Last month, Tiger and Disha were clicked at the airport together. Later, they posted pictures of themselves from the Maldives. However, they did not share any photos together.

Tiger and Disha have constantly denied being in a relationship. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, he called the link-up rumours ‘part and parcel of being an actor’. He said, “If I happen to be with Disha, it obviously becomes a topic of attention! People like knowing about actors’ personal life. I enjoy Disha’s company and we get along great. Our friendship remains unaffected.”

