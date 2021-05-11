Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jackie Shroff reveals if son Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani takes advice from him: ‘We don’t mingle that much’
Disha Patani is rumoured to be dating Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff.
Disha Patani is rumoured to be dating Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff.
bollywood

Jackie Shroff reveals if son Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani takes advice from him: ‘We don’t mingle that much’

  • Jackie Shroff said that he does not mingle all that much with Disha Patani, when asked if she comes to him for advice. Disha is rumoured to be dating Jackie’s son Tiger Shroff.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 12:42 PM IST

Jackie Shroff said that he is not all that close to his Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-star Disha Patani, on being asked if she seeks advice from him. Disha is rumoured to be in a relationship with Jackie’s son Tiger Shroff.

“Itna humlog ka kuch khaas ghulmel hai hi nahi. Hum apne kaam mein lage hai, woh apne kaam mein lage hai. Kahaan, yeh saari baatein (We don’t mingle all that much. I am busy with my work, she is busy with hers. We don’t discuss such things),” Jackie told radio host Siddharth Kannan in a virtual interview.

“Aur aajkal advice...sab bachche smart hai, apne se aage nikal chuka hai. Abhi toh apun yeh Zoom-voom kar rahe hai, yeh sab toh unhone schoolon mein dekh liya hai, bhai (Kids today don’t need to seek advice, they are smart and ahead of us. We have just started using Zoom, they have been used to these things since school),” he added.

Disha has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Tiger since 2016 and shares a close relationship with his family as well. She has often been seen on outings with his mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff and they drop sweet comments on each other’s Instagram posts as well.

Also read: Farhan Akhtar denies getting unfair access to drive-in vaccine centre due to celeb status, shares screenshot of booking

Tiger and Disha starred together in the 2018 film Baaghi 2. She also featured in a special song, Do You Love Me, in his film Baaghi 3.

Last month, Tiger and Disha were clicked at the airport together. Later, they posted pictures of themselves from the Maldives. However, they did not share any photos together.

Tiger and Disha have constantly denied being in a relationship. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, he called the link-up rumours ‘part and parcel of being an actor’. He said, “If I happen to be with Disha, it obviously becomes a topic of attention! People like knowing about actors’ personal life. I enjoy Disha’s company and we get along great. Our friendship remains unaffected.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
jackie shroff tiger shroff disha patani + 1 more

Related Stories

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been rumoured to be dating on-and-off for several years.
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been rumoured to be dating on-and-off for several years.
bollywood

'Sir, uncle, anything else?': Jackie reveals how Disha addressed him on Radhe

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 08:13 AM IST
  • Jackie Shroff plays Disha Patani's brother in Radhe, but in real life, he once speculated that he might end up as her father-in-law. He revealed how Disha addressed him on the sets of Radhe.
READ FULL STORY
Jackie Shroff with Ayesha Shroff.
Jackie Shroff with Ayesha Shroff.
bollywood

When Ayesha Shroff wrote a letter to Jackie Shroff’s ex-girlfriend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Back in the day, Ayesha Shroff wrote a letter to Jackie Shroff's ex-girlfriend and told her they could 'live like sisters' and marry him together. Jackie and Ayesha revealed this in an old episode of Rendezvous With Simi Garewal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.