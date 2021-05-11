Farhan Akhtar denies getting unfair access to drive-in vaccine centre due to celeb status, shares screenshot of booking

Farhan Akhtar put to rest speculation that he got access to a drive-in vaccination facility in Mumbai because of his privilege. A Twitter user asked the 47-year-old filmmaker to share a screenshot of his online booking, amid comments that he wrongfully accessed a facility for senior citizens.

Responding to a post claiming that Farhan used the facility, ‘reserved only for people above 60 years of age’, a Twitter user wrote, “If this is true then @FarOutAkhtar should clarify, show a booking screen shot. Else its the prominence over general availability and a case of prominant people having better access.”

“Thank you for @anubhavdps asking the logical question. This deserves a reply. Here you go... #staysafe #staysane,” Farhan wrote, sharing a screenshot of his confirmed appointment for the Covid-19 vaccine on May 8.





On Monday, Farhan addressed a Twitter user who called him a ‘VIP brat’. “Another VIP brat @FarOutAkhtar gets out of turn vaccination at the drive-in reserved for 60+years senior citizens... Either he is 60+, physically challenged that we do not know off, or used his status for vaccination,” the person had written.

Responding to the tweet, Farhan said, “The drive in is for 45 + .. now do something constructive for society with your time like losing your phone.”

The drive in is for 45 + .. now do something constructive for society with your time like losing your phone. https://t.co/zLgyhhtQIO — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 10, 2021





Last week, after getting the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Farhan had tweeted, “Got my first jab today via drive through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system. To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe.”

Also read: Amid online backlash against Indian Idol 12’s Kishore Kumar episode, his son Amit says he was told to praise contestants

Farhan has been using his social media accounts to amplify distress messages and share details of Covid-19 resources. His film, Toofaan, was slated for a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video later this month. However, it has been indefinitely pushed in light of the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON