Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani booked for violating Covid-19 norms, 'roaming without valid reasons'

Actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani have been booked along with a few others for allegedly violating the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, news agency ANI reported, quoting the Mumbai Police on Wednesday.

As per the police, the actors were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade and could not give a valid reason to the police for being out of their homes after 2 pm.

"The case was registered under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest was made because it is a bailable section," the police told ANI. As per an order issued by the Maharashtra government, all essential shops are allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm. The state is under lockdown till June 15.

This comes a day after the police had stopped Tiger and Disha when they were out for a car ride. Reportedly, they were returning home from the gym on Tuesday.

As per the Bandra police officials, their car had entered a road that was closed for work. After the police verified their documents, they were asked to take a different route.

For a few years now, the duo is rumoured to be dating each other but they have not accepted it publicly. On Instagram, they drop comments on each other's posts. They have also been on multiple holidays together but never share pictures with each other.

In March, they went on a holiday to the Maldives. However, they had to face online flak, as people were upset that their vacation came amid the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. While Disha had shared photos in a bikini at the beach, Tiger had asked his fans to stay safe at home.

Tiger was seen last in Baaghi 3 along with Shraddha Kapoor. Meanwhile, Disha starred in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie released in May and she was seen opposite Salman Khan.

