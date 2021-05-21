Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Disha Patani does backflip to new BTS song Butter and Tiger Shroff is impressed, watch
Disha Patani shared a video in which she is seen performing a backflip while BTS' new song Butter plays in the background.
Disha Patani does backflip to new BTS song Butter and Tiger Shroff is impressed, watch

  • Disha Patani, who is a fan of BTS, took to Instagram and shared a video in which she was seen performing a backflip while the K-pop group's new song Butter played in the background.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 03:11 PM IST

Actor Disha Patani is a fan of the K-pop group BTS. With the group releasing their new song titled Butter on Friday, the actor shared a video in which she was seen performing a backflip while the track played in the background.

In the video, Disha attempted the stunt and landed safely on her feet. However, she wished it was smoother, like butter. "Wish this would feel more like butter," she captioned the video. Her rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff, took to the comments section and praised her. He wrote, "Clean" adding clapping, fire and heart-eyed emojis.

In April, Disha revealed her favourite member from the septet is singer V. Sharing the music video of the group's song ON, Disha zoomed in on V (formally known as Kim Taehyung) and showered him with love. She added stickers of an animated dancing image and a bear sitting over a heart, with the alphabet "V" resting between the two. Disha revealed she was a BTS fan in July 2020. She shared a screenshot of the group's hit song Boy With Luv and said she was 'obsessed' with it. Tiger has also shown his love for the group by performing their hit track Dynamite last year.

Also Read: Karan Johar wishes Aditya Chopra on birthday with a pic from when they played 'dutiful uncles' to Aryan Khan

Disha was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhudeva, the movie starred Salman Khan in the titular role. The Hindustan Times review noted, "Radhe is a collection of action sequences piled upon each other while Disha's tight dresses, some dance numbers, and goons saying 'apun' a lot, act as fillers. The action scenes are average right until the climax, which is when things get much worse."

