Karan Johar wishes Aditya Chopra on birthday with a pic from when they played 'dutiful uncles' to Aryan Khan

Karan Johar wished filmmaker Aditya Chopra with a special picture from the archives on Friday. On his 50th birthday, Karan pulled out a throwback photo featuring the two and a baby Aryan Khan.

The photo shows Karan and Aditya smiling for the camera while the former carried Aryan in his arms. The photo was clicked in Goa by actor Shah Rukh Khan.

"And just like that he’s 50! So many memories ... so many movies... so many moments... He remains an unstoppable visionary! Silently and solidly takes on the studio mantle and creates barometers for everyone! Happy birthday to my mentor, best friend and chachu to my kids! Love you so much Adi! ( yes yes he exists!!) pic courtesy @iamsrk with us being dutiful uncles in goa! Two decades ago," Karan captioned the post.

Their fans took to the comments section to share heart emojis. A fan wrote, "Ur challenge is to get this duo to join Insta fam." However, Aryan is already on Instagram. "Omg he exists in real Btw Aryan is so cute," wrote another.

In a running joke among Bollywood lovers that Aditya Chopra doesn't like his pictures printed or anywhere on social media either. He rarely poses for photos himself and never allowed pictures of his daughter Adira to be clicked either.

Aditya has worked with Shah Rukh in multiple movies such as Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, Mohabbatein, and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. His last directorial was Befikre, starring Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor. His Yash Raj Productions has been actively making movies in Bollywood.

Also read: Rohman Shawl calls Sushmita Sen 'best Miss Universe ever' as he marks 27 years of her win

Karan Johar's last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He was supposed to begin work on Takht, a period drama on the lives of the Mughals, last year, but it had to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON