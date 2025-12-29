Mumbai-Pune gets more time to celebrate this New Year’s

As Mumbai and Pune breathe a little easier ahead of New Year’s Eve 2025, an extended deadline for key festive regulations has brought smiles across the hospitality industry. Celebrities, restaurateurs, and event organizers alike are welcoming the move, calling it a timely boost for celebrations and business alike. With more flexibility to plan parties, menus, and performances, the cities are set to ring in the New Year with renewed energy, glamour, and packed venues. Shubhangi Atre, Sanjeev Kapoor

Sanjeev Kapoor- chef and restaurateur- It’s a welcome move. When I first came to Mumbai after living in New Zealand for years, where shops would close at 5.30pm, it felt like another world. Mumbai does not sleep at all. People spend a lot of time in traffic rather than at the restaurant and before you know the deadline has arrived. People end up feeling cheated because they don’t get the full experience. Essential services in India operate 24 hours, why should hotels and restaurants be restricted? I’m aware the Maharashtra government is keen to promote the hospitality industry for longer hours, although that will take some time. Hospitality industry is used to working in shifts

Harpal Singh Sokhi- chef and restaurateur- It is excellent as people do love to party in mumbai. 2025 is ending and 2026 all want to move ahead in life. Good food does add to ones happiness. I own restaurants too so i feel this initiative extension is a good idea. With time you never know mumbai may become 24 hours open. In anycase you never find mumbai roads empty even at 2 am. That the beauty of this city.

Kanwar Dhillon - actor- This is definitely a festive boon. Mumbai is known for its party culture and it is good to know that we don’t have to end our parties just after midnight. But at the same time we need to take care of our safety. I am sure there will be proper management for traffic. I have a plan to party after my pack up. I want to usher in the new year in style.

Shubhangi Atre -actor- Mumbai is cosmopolitan and progressive and safe city. Its good that restaurants are open till 5 am. Mumbai is a city that never sleeps. Workoholism is a reality. Work hard party harder is a individual choice. I am more of a home bird and prefer home get togethers with small set of my people. My daughter is here from abroad. I will bring in my new year with her.

Adrija Roy -actor-The government has eased rules and allowed us to party till 5 am. But that also means the responsibility is on us to enjoy without disturbing others. Let’s make sure we take care of our friends and ensure everyone reaches home safe and sound. For 31st night I have a plan to party with my friends post my pack up and now when I know that I can party till 5 am, I will make the most of it.