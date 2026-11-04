Namit Malhotra confirms Ramayana Part 2 has been postponed to 2028, hints at a trilogy

With Ramayana: Part 1 set to hit theatres this Diwali, those who watched it at the LA premiere are now awaiting the release of the sequel. While the second instalment was earlier scheduled to release in 2027, producer Namit Malhotra has confirmed that it has been pushed to 2028. He has also hinted that the makers could revisit their plans and consider expanding the film into a trilogy, depending on the audience's response to the first part.

Namit Malhotra reveals Ramayana part 2 shifted to 2028

Namit Malhotra confirms Ramayana Part 2 has been pushed to 2028.

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In an interview with E! News, Namit revealed that while Ramayana was initially envisioned as an Indian film for a global audience, its scope evolved during production. He said the makers have now created two master versions of the film, with the English version featuring a separate edit and a rewritten script to make it a distinct presentation for international audiences.

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Explaining why Part 2 has been pushed to 2028 instead of 2027, he said, "So the idea was now that we've got so much excitement that the world has had, we want to take a little bit more time to make sure that when we present the grand finale, we have a little bit more time to do what we did on Part One. That extra year is what I genuinely believe we need to do justice for a film of this size. When you see part 2 coming in, that will be a whole other story. We didn't want to do a rush job or get ahead of ourselves. We want to deliver the finale in the most grand way that it deserves."

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Deep Dive Why has Ramayana Part 2 been postponed to 2028? Namit Malhotra said the filmmakers want an extra year to do justice to the film’s scale and deliver the finale as envisioned. They did not want to rush the production. Could Ramayana become a trilogy instead of two films? The film was initially planned as a trilogy before the makers decided to tell the story in two parts. They may revisit that plan depending on audience response and feedback. When are Ramayana Part 1 and Part 2 expected to release? Part 1 is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026. Part 2 has been pushed to 2028.

{{^usCountry}} In another interview with Review Nation, Namit hinted that Ramayana could potentially become a trilogy. He revealed that the film was initially planned as a trilogy, but the makers later decided to tell the story in two parts. However, with filming still underway, he refrained from sharing further details, adding that the team might revisit its plans depending on audience reactions and feedback. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another interview with Review Nation, Namit hinted that Ramayana could potentially become a trilogy. He revealed that the film was initially planned as a trilogy, but the makers later decided to tell the story in two parts. However, with filming still underway, he refrained from sharing further details, adding that the team might revisit its plans depending on audience reactions and feedback. {{/usCountry}}

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He added, "I feel like we may sit back on the drawing board and see if there's anything else that we want to add or subtract, depending on how the world has received it. Because, you know, while we say that, we also have two different versions of the same film, with two different runtimes on part one itself. So, depending on which way the next round of feedback goes, I'd love to not have to make two different versions. I'm sure Nitesh would also like to stick to one version."

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About Ramayana

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Yash as Ravana. Backed by Yash and Namit Malhotra, the film has been mounted on a massive budget of ₹4,000 crore, making it one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema. The film had its grand premiere in Los Angeles on October 28, with several critics praising it and comparing it to Avatar and The Lord of the Rings. It is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, ahead of Diwali 2026.