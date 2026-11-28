Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 was released in theatres on November 5 and opened to mixed reviews. The film has faced criticism for portraying Yash’s Ravana not just as a demon king but as a multi-layered persona. Ranbir Kapoor plays Ram, Sita Pallavi plays Sita and Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman in the film. Producer Namit Malhotra, however, clarifies that the film doesn’t glorify Ravana at any point. And that despite being gifted, the king will eventually meet his downfall due to his ego.

Namit Malhotra says Ramayana doesn’t have praise for Ravana

Yash, who co-produced Ramayana with Namit Malhotra, also played Ravana in the film. more less

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On DD News, Namit was asked to address criticism over supposedly glorifying Ravana in Ramayana. Denying the claims, the producer said, “We have not shown that Ravana is good. What people have liked is Yash’s performance, who is a superstar. Ravana has not done any good deeds in the film. He has wreaked havoc and terrorised so many people that Lord Ram had to intervene to stop him. People also need to understand that we have made a universal film. Nowhere did we praise Ravana. We have only shown his journey from childhood as Dashanan and how someone like him became so powerful as Ravana.”

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{{^usCountry}} He also reiterated Ravana’s story to those confused, stating that despite receiving boons from the Gods, the king eventually met his downfall. “But there’s something more important that nobody has asked me till date. If Ravana is such a bad person, then why would Lord Brahma and Lord Shiva bless him? When God Himself has blessed him, he must have done something to deserve it. But that’s not the point. The point has always been that when God gives you everything and your ego takes you to the peak where you believe whatever you do is right, that’s the downfall. It’s Ravana’s ego that kills him,” said Namit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also reiterated Ravana’s story to those confused, stating that despite receiving boons from the Gods, the king eventually met his downfall. “But there’s something more important that nobody has asked me till date. If Ravana is such a bad person, then why would Lord Brahma and Lord Shiva bless him? When God Himself has blessed him, he must have done something to deserve it. But that’s not the point. The point has always been that when God gives you everything and your ego takes you to the peak where you believe whatever you do is right, that’s the downfall. It’s Ravana’s ego that kills him,” said Namit. {{/usCountry}}

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Yash’s Ravana in Ramayana

While Ravana has often been depicted as a lustful, greedy king in Ramayana adaptations, Ramayana: Part 1 shows the backstory. It shows how a gifted musician is pushed by his mother at a young age to seek power for his people. Years of deep meditation and later, years of war, turn a young Dashanan into a powerful Ravana. Ravana is shown as someone who respects women when he chides his brother-in-law in a scene. He’s also shown to be the kind of king who wants his subjects to live like his equals. The events of the first film end with Ravana seeking revenge by abducting Sita after his sister Surpanaka is disfigured by Lakshman. Ramayana: Part 2 will be released in theatres for Diwali 2028.